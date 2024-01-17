A former Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality show housemate Doyin David has given her fans body goals in her latest photo shoot

She adorned a shining skimpy outfit which covered a fraction of the upper and lower parts of her body

It got her fans to make several comments about her banging body; some also praised her for maintaining her good looks

A former housemate of Big Brother Naija (BBN) reality show Doyin David is ready to turn heads in 2024 and she is just starting as she adorned a dazzling skimpy outfit.

Doyin David gets her fans talking as she adorned a skimpy outfit. Source: @officialdoyin_/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The attire only covered sensitive parts of her body and left many parts to the full viewing of her fans. It consisted of a bra, a short skirt, and high heel shoes which gave her a chic look. Her fans could not get enough of her as they kept hailing her beautiful body.

She posted some pictures of her outfit with the caption:

"The category is body."

Check out Doyin's sultry look in the slides below:

Fans react to Doyin David's outfit

Several fans of the reality star have reacted to her body and outfit. See some of them below:

@doyinsdeelights:

"Imagine body shaming this. You have serious household problems then!"

@adegold_abiola:

"Original body with no traces of knife."

@ledorprecious:

"Who is the fashion boss again?"

@rukzian:

"Melanin goddess."

@thegossipgirlgeng:

"Oh my goodness !! @officialdoyin_ was definitely created after God rested. Made with golden dust!!!"

@officialoliviaa_:

"Everything on point."

@ledorprecious:

"Oh my God!!! See body"

@rukzian:

"Golden stallion."

@harbeolargold:

"I stan and restan this beautiful babe with brain."

Doyin David says she won't change her style & fashion, reveals 2024 fashion plans

Legit.ng earlier reported that the reality star had said her fashion goal for 2024 is to remain bold and edgy. Also, she recounted her stay in the BBN house in 2023.

In an interview with Legit.ng, she noted that a lot of Nigerians were not comfortable with her style, but she won't change it.

She further revealed how challenging 2023 was for her and all the blessings that came with it, which she was grateful for.

Source: Legit.ng