An individual's makeup transformation has left many surprised by the difference between the before and after process

The person had some tattoos which were obvious and also had pierces and vibe to the rhythm of a song playing in the background

Some netizens were shocked by the finished process and some were confused at the gender of the individual

A makeup artist has done wonders and it is getting mixed reactions from netizens. In the video shared by a popular Nigerian comedian and Professor of Arts, Helen Paul, an individual was seen showing off a face without makeup and some visible tattoos.

The person moved to the rhythm of the song by singers Chike and the late Mohbad titled 'Egwu'. After some seconds, the individual's face transformed to one with a 'loud' makeup.

The makeup transformation left many amazed and they made various comments which ranged from identifying the nationality and the gender of the individual.

Check out the video of the person's makeup transformation below:

Netizens react to the person's makeup transformation

Several people have shared their thoughts on the individual's transformed look. Check out some of the reactions below:

@sunkanmi_omobolanle:

"Hmmm, reason why person need to be contented in this life. Olorun ma je ki a gbe egun ke’ egun."

@itz_nono_wendy:

"It's a guy and he's from Cameroon."

@iyalodeofabuja:

"Find her let her handle Nigeria’s situation!"

@temmybky1010:

"She did it by her self."

@fragrance_lb:

"He's an Ivorian makeup artist ma."

@gallantwarribae:

"Which Kain tattoo she draw for chest again."

@adeoyeadedayo23:

"He’s from Ghana."

@mrtalkcomedian1:

"Kini gbogbo rada rada yi nitori olohun."

@sassy_mzsexy:

"Na the person do the make up ooh, na transgender, I have seen this before."

@ifekiisha:

"I think she's the make up artist ."

@dg_empowerment_house:

"What’s with the reason for that ugly devilish tattoo on her chest. Mtchew!!!"

@mojess_global_glowskincare:

"Who is this?"

@ultimatecares:

"I have only one question, is he or she a man or woman?"

