A bride and her asoebi ladies looked glamorous as they adorned purple attires with beautiful accessories to celebrate the memorable event

In a video, they showed off their career status, while the first was a pilot, another was a consultant, and more of them were nurses

The celebrant is a mid-wife and she displayed her lovely peach dress which she combined with a 'gele'

A bride and her asoebi ladies showed off their colourful outfits as they turned up for the wedding ceremony. The ladies glowed in purple dresses combined with stylish designs of 'gele'.

A bride and her asoebi ladies look gorgeous in their lovely attires. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

In a video shared by @tailorcataloguepage on Instagram, they displayed their attires and revealed what they did for a living. While the first lady is a pilot, more of the ladies are nurses, one is a consultant, one is a social worker, and the bride is a midwife.

The bride was adorned in a beautiful peach and orange dress, which she complemented with coral bead accessories. Their outfits looked more glamorous as they combined them with stylish hand fans which matched the colour of their dresses.

Check out the outfits of the bride and her asoebi ladies in the video below:

Netizens react to the asoebi outfits

Some social media users have reacted to the attires of the bride and her asoebi ladies. Legit.ng has compiled their comments below:

Bride & asoebi ladies show off outfits

