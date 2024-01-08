A Nigerian bride and her asoebi ladies have gotten netizens talking as they turned up in different styles of corset dresses

The bride adorned a blue glamorous outfit while her asoebi ladies looked top-notch in their choice of styles

They wore blue corset dresses which revealed their curves and also bared their cleavages, and got the admiration of many

A Nigerian bride and her asoebi girls have won the admiration of many persons after they displayed their lovely outfits online.

In a video, the ladies were seen wearing blue corset dresses of various designs which revealed their curves and cleavages. They also looked glamorous as they stepped out stylishly one after the other.

A Nigerian bride and her asoebi ladies look stunning in their dresses. Source: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The bride looked radiant in her blue attire and 'gele', which she matched with her blue purse. She beamed a smile as she stepped out after her asoebi ladies.

See a video of the bride and her asoebi ladies below:

Netizens react to the outfits of the bride and her asoebi ladies

Several persons have reacted to the outfit of the bride and her asoebi ladies. Some of them are compiled below:

@jojo_luxury_hair:

"The chief bride's maid. Last lady before the bride, Welldone."

@chisom.vick:

"The last lady before the bride killed it."

@layimika_mi:

"The last babe before the bride is fire."

@kingsleylawreence's profile picture

"To me the tailor doesn’t know how to give good physique. Snatched and still straight."

