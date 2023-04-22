Popular Nigerian fashion designer, Toyin Lawani has left social media users buzzing with reactions over her recent look

The designer and stylist attended a birthday event rocking a red dress with horn features

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Toyin Lawani sure knows how to get people talking with every design she creates and this time is no different.

The celebrity fashion designer and stylist was among those who attended the birthday party of socialite Morey Faith, and she showed up and showed out!

A video of the Tiannah's Empire boss arriving at the event sees her sporting a red look.

The ensemble featured embellished sheer sleeves and horns attached to the bust of the dress.

In the video, she is seen with her son, Tenor, in a matching red suit.

Social media users react to red horn dress rocked by Toyin Lawani

bbbtega:

"This woman is so BOLD The world go hear her name."

oyinfolasade:

"No be everything be Halloween vibes na sometimes just follow the theme of the party."

_.toyor._:

"Wetin be this."

tee_harnah:

"Tiannah!!! .. I love her! she be giving us something to talk about."

aunt.suzzy:

"Imagine the dress without the horn."

apeke_xo:

"Always making a fashion statement, they must know d difference when u walk in mama."

ami_luxuryperfumes:

"That gown for still fine without horn Abi are people too okay with stress cos I hate stress."

dekemi___xx:

"Imagine this dress without the horn.."

eby_nony:

"Bwess wey we dey manage,e reach Tiana turn,e turn to horn. Creativity at it's peak."

