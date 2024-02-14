Dolapo Osinbajo amazed social media users after a video of her making crochet rugs trended online

She used a knitting pin to handmake the beautiful crochet rugs which were in different colours, and she arranged them neatly

Her action made many applaud her for being a virtuous woman whose price is more than rubies, as described in the Bible

Dolapo Osinbajo, wife of former Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, delighted netizens after she showed off a video of herself making crochet rugs with her hands.

Dolapo Osinbajo wows many as she makes crochet rugs with her hands. Image credit: @dolapoosinbajo/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She sat on a chair and made different pieces and colours to the admiration of many. After she was done, she carefully arranged them on the floor where she had her family picture tree.

The handwork of the former Second Lady was so beautiful that she was described as a true Proverbs 31 woman in the Bible, whose character focuses on the virtues of hard work and making her home conducive for all.

Dolapo captioned her video on her Instagram page:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

:"A crochet rug made up of squares in white, grey, and black. I used double yeye extra yarn. #LoveCrochet #PassItOn #SitAndStitch #StitchAndMeditate."

Check out a video of her making her beautiful crochet rugs below:

Netizens hail Dolapo Osinbajo

Several social media users reacted to the video of her crochet rugs. Check out some of their comments below:

@funlolafar:

"As someone who has ordered and eaten your cakes before I didn’t think anything could top that. Now this…..These blessed hands of yours ."

@promiseuchechi:

"You inspired me to start crocheting again after I stopped since secondary school. Although I have forgotten most of it but I'm trying."

@dewclothier:

"For her price is far above rubies."

@therealsinach:

"So beautiful."

@brightgeorge1704:

"This is so lovely. Wish I could do something like this ."

@mcize:

"Lovely. Can your first lady ever? Yes, I said it, First Lady."

@annebarris:

"I love the family tree inspiration."

@ugbedeojoqueen:

"Dexterity, poise, beauty, tranquility, mami love."

@akinobis:

"What a lovely design! hand knitting this is obviously a test in patience because it must have taken such a long time to complete."

@parishafrica:

"It takes so much discipline and dedication to knit."

@toyin_falaiye:

"A true Proverbs 31 woman."

The crochet trend is having a comeback

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crochet trend is back and, from the look of things, it will make fashion statements for the year.

Also, more designs in refined and fewer homespun styles continue to rule the runway.

Legit.ng took a dive into the world of crochet fashion and how it is taking back the fashion crown - 50 years later.

Source: Legit.ng