Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla aka Priscy, have now left fans gushing over their relationship

The movie star and her child recently went on a mum-and-daughter date, and they shared photos as well as a video online

Several fans reacted to the snaps by commenting on their mother and daughter fashion goals, among other things

Famous Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo and her daughter, Priscilla, have once again given mum-and-daughter goals on social media to the joy of fans.

The mum-and-daughter duo got netizens talking after they both went on a date, and snaps were posted online.

Fans gush over photos of Iyabo Ojo and Priscy on date. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

On Iyabo Ojo’s official Instagram page, the movie star shared photos of herself and Priscy’s stylist outfit as they gave fashion goals.

Iyabo Ojo rocked a pink corset top with a suede black skirt with a thigh-high cut on the side. She also carried an embellished black purse. Priscy, on the other hand rocked a short greet turtle neck dress with a matching green back and clear high-heeled shoes.

See the photos below:

Iyabo Ojo also posted a video of herself and her daughter at the date, and she described her as her twin. She wrote:

“It's a delight hanging out with my twin any day, anytime.”

See the heartwarming video below:

Reactions trail Iyabo Ojo and Priscy’s mother and daughter date

A number of fans shared their thoughts on Iyabo Ojo and her daughter’s close relationship. Read some of their comments below:

Chiomagoodhair:

“Double dose of Perfection!”

queen_ssharon:

“He who hates on God's favorite shall fall and never rise. Keep shining a mother that gave birth to a Queen. Love you plenty. Yeah she’s a successful mother.”

djsplashgram:

“Rare gem. World best momma & adorable daughter.”

jbronzehair:

“A mother is a daughter's best friend.”

iwasignatures:

“Queen mother and her priceless Princess.”

geniusbtz:

“You both look amazing, your bestie cloth is very fine as it's my favorite color.”

le_ga_cy_10:

“You will eat the fruit of your labor.”

Source: Legit.ng