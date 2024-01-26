Moses Bliss' alleged wedding invite with his Ghanaian fiancee has emerged on social media

The details on the invite revealed the wedding will take place in Accra, Ghana, in February and March

People are already reacting to the gospel singer's wedding as some netizens claim Ghanaians will now focus on the event after the elimination from AFCON

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has remained in the news days after he unveiled his fiancee Marie Wiseborn in a proposal video in London.

While different reactions have continued to trail their union, the wedding date for the two lovebirds has emerged online.

Moses Bliss' wedding is to be held in Ghana. Credit: @mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

PMNews reported that Moses' fiancee, Marie Wiseborn shared the exciting news on her social media timeline.

The post showcased images of the couple's wedding invitation package, complete with access cards and wine.

While it looks like Marie has deleted the post, it has gone viral online.

Details on the wedding invite showed that the traditional ceremony would take place on Thursday, February 29, in Accra, Ghana, followed by the white wedding on March 2, 2024.

Check out the wedding invitation card below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Moses and Marie were spotted in a church with a cleric praying on their wedding invite.

People's comment on Moses Bliss' wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens shared their takes on the singer's big day. See some of the comments below:

UgwuChukwunons8:

"Ghana are back home from nation's cup to prepare for Moses bliss and their sister's wedding."

AndyUkoenang:

"People get bad mouth oh…Someone said Ghana’s black stars are back home from Nations Cup to prepare for Moses Bliss wedding with their daughter, Barr Marie."

enueboyart:

"Ghana are back home early to prepare for moses bliss wedding."

TAMILORE_BAYO:

"Ghana are back home from Nation cup to prepare for Moses Bliss and their sister's wedding."

Frank Edwards congratulates Moses Bliss

Legit.ng previously reported that Frank Edwards congratulated Moses Bliss over his viral proposal to his British fiancee.

Frank also revealed how Moses troubled him over the song he used in his proposal video.

The singer vowed to make Moses go through the same stress.

Source: Legit.ng