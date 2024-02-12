Enough has not been said about the breathtaking dress Veekee James wore for her glamorous white wedding

The fashion designer revealed that for brides to get her kind of dress this year, it would cost them $30,000 (N44.3m)

Her husband, Femi Atere, was also adorned in a classy white suit by popular fashion designer Mai Atafo

Popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has continued to make the news since she announced her wedding to her partner, Femi Atere.

In a chat with media personality Timi Agbaje, she disclosed that her classy dress for her white wedding on Saturday, February 10, cost $30,000 (N44.3m).

Veekee James reveals wedding dress cost, sparks reactions online.

Source: Instagram

Her white flowy dress had a veil that was about 1000 yards long attached to it. The dress formed a flair at her knee area before it dropped on the ground, giving it a flamboyant look. Veekee's makeup was also on point - though simple, it looked beautiful.

Femi also gave netizens some fashion goals as he adorned a suit designed by celebrity stylist Mai Atafo. He combined the suit with a blue tie, giving a dapper look.

When asked about the worth of his outfit, he preferred not to disclose it.

Check out a video of the couple in a chat with Timi Agabje below:

Netizens react to Veekee's wedding dress cost

Several social media users dropped their opinions about Veekee, her dress, the price she placed on it, and her husband. Check out some of their comments below:

@daria_beautyorganic_skincare:

"She talks too much. She dey over do."

@asktitilayo:

"He had to look at her when Timi asked him what he's wearing....hmmm."

@djkentolite:

"Now I see more reasons why Chike said she should rest."

@_tiaraoluwaleyi:

"Hmmm, is dollar now our legal tender in Nigeria?"

@missglorry_:

"Make she sha respect this man sha."

@bspark_zamani:

"Who else did not believe her?"

@_oyiza:

"I thought they said love don’t cost a dime? Omo love cost a fortune now oh."

@adunniagbeniyi:

"You know the funny part? Somebody will pay for that dress this year and buy it. No money no money but I trust my gender. Ire o."

@mo_fresh1:

"This girl too dey over do."

