The wedding of Veekee James and her husband, Femi Atere, has continued to trend as fresh videos from the occasion emerge online

In a video, the bridal train and groomsmen of the couple rocked black outfits at the event as they expressed excitement

Some netizens reacted to the video, noting the beautiful ones, while others revealed that they were tired of seeing videos from the wedding

For weeks, popular Nigerian fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has made the news with her wedding. Her bridal train and husband, Femi Atere's groomsmen adorned black outfits for their special day.

Mixed reactions train Veekee James' bridal train, husband's groomsmen's black attires. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by @tailorcataloguepage, the ladies were seen in different stylish vintage black dresses which they combined with black shoes and black fascinators. They wore long black hand gloves and showed off their outfits as they danced with the groomsmen in the wedding hall.

The groomsmen looked glamorous in their black attires, as some wore suits, while others simply wore shirts and trousers.

Check out the outfits of the bridal train and groomsmen in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Reactions train their outfits

Some social media users have reacted to the video of the attires of the bridal train and groomsmen. Check out some of their comments below:

@sofivoh:

"It's a new week o... can we all pls move on."

@b.i.s._scents:

"I love Prudent and her partner's chemistry."

@tinuolaapparel:

"Guy dey wear sequence? Or na only celeb dey wear am?"

@ogechifrancisotuonye:

"Sooo beautiful. Veekee you are exceptional."

@yetty_olawunmi:

"Prudent ate her look."

@cleanandclearbysucre:

"Abeg this is a new week."

@anuodufote:

"Make all of una get out jare. You no see say they won Nigeria at AFCON?"

@roseypearl021:

"@prudent_gabriel dress is so beautiful."

Nigerian celebs attend Veekee James' wedding

Legit.ng earlier reported that Several Nigerian celebrities came out in their numbers to celebrate with Veekee James as she and her husband had their classy white wedding.

The theme for the memorable occasion was vintage and Hilda Baci, Medlin Boss, Eniola Ajao, and Enioluwa, among many others, showed up in their gorgeous outfits.

They gave their fans some fashion goals as they turned up looking glamorous, their outfits were also combined with the right accessories

Source: Legit.ng