A bride from the northern part of Nigeria has gotten funny reactions from netizens after a video of her struggling with her wedding dress trended online

She was seen in a flamboyant red wedding attire which formed a large circle around her waist and prevented her from sitting properly

A lady tried to assist her with her outfit but both of them still experienced difficulty and she had to do it herself till she sat

A Hausa bride from northern Nigeria adorned a lovely red dress for her wedding which had a bogus design and made her have issues with sitting properly on her special day.

In the video shared by @arewafashion_styles, the bride was assisted by a lady, who was assumed to be her chief bridesmaid. Her husband, who wore a blue Agbada, watched her and tried to help out. She continued to battle with the dress till she was able to sit.

Her outfit was combined with a red scarf and she complemented it with silver earrings and a necklace, which gave her an elegant look. She also gave off the Cinderella vibe with her dress.

Check out the video of the bride's dress below:

Funny reactions trail the lady's dress

Several netizens have commented on the lady's dress. Check out some of their reactions below:

@saadatusdaily:

"The husband in his mind will be thinking, which kain wahala be this sef."

@ishaq_sulaima:

"When you ignore your culture, this is the result."

@ayshaaarrr:

"The fact that he didn’t sit until she did."

@bts_vminkook_forever11:

"Sannu Cinderella."

@hapilooksbeautyplaz:

"Wasting money on a dress like dis."

@safinaaliyu2018:

"That's not the right sit for such dress."

@maujalo_widi:

"Fashion disaster"

@pheemas:

"Some women and wahala na 5 and 6.Which kind uncomfortable cloth is this now?"

@louisa_oge:

"Dress no gree corporate."

