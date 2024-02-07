Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show winner Mercy Eke has revealed that she is a lover of shoes

She also displayed her numerous shoes as she picked the ten best ones she prefers more while showing off their beauty

Her fans were in awe of the number of her lovely shoes as they made several comments hailing her fashion sense

Former Big Brother Naija reality show (BBNaija) winner Mercy Eke has gotten netizens awed after she displayed plenty of shoes which numbered over 60. Her shoes were in different colours and were beautifully arranged on the shoe rack.

Mercy Eke reveals the best 10 shoes in her closet. Image credit: @official_mercyeke/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She picked the top 10 she preferred the most and they were in green, pink, red, and black, among other colours. They looked breathtaking and showed why she is called a fashionista.

The lovely shoes had different stylish designs and they ranged from open-toed heels to designs that were closed at the toe areas. Lambo, as the reality star is often called, also had sneakers of different colours in her shoe closet. Her colleagues and fans were mesmerised at the number of shoes in her possession.

She captioned the video of her shoes on Instagram:

"A girl and some of her favorite shoes. Shoe lover."

Check out Mercy Eke's shoes in the video below:

Fans react to Mercy Eke's shoes

Several fans of the reality star have reacted to the video of her many lovely shoes. Check out some of them below:

@diaryofakitchenlover:

"You are so fine my love."

@chizzyalichi:

"Sha no invite me to your house bcos I must obtain some."

@ezikeijeoma:

"Boss lady challenge."

@merit_layne:

"If I no dey stand mercy I for dey sick."

@official_thelma01:

"This one no be asoebi shoes."

@allthingsmercyeke_:

"Closet. This challenge is for Boss chic's only."

@swankyjerry:

"It’s giving luxury store."

@therayztv:

"This challenge is not for babies o. Nah boss chics wey be agba ballers go do this one."

@empress__shally:

"The audacity for you to look this cute."

@zioncassandra:

"This one, no be teacher Nwakaego shoes oh."

@sefinatuumaru:

"This challenge na for person wey don chop belle full o. Premium only."

@chicooks.ng:

"Lambo for a reason."

@wealth_apparel__:

"My clean baby."

