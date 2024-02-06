A lady has narrated how much she spends to look good before she attends a party in Lagos, and she named the costs

According to her, she restyled her frontal hair for N50k, her makeup costs N50k, while her photographer charged her N100k

Several social media users made comments about her beautiful while others told her how she could have dressed to look finer

A Nigerian lady has gotten the attention of netizens after she posted what it takes her to get dressed for a party.

Lady tells netizens how much she spends to attend a wedding. Image credit: @asoebibella/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She rocked a lovely red dress which she looked classy on her, her hair was also on point and she restyled it for N50k. Her attire was combined with a bag which made her look. Her makeup artist also took N50k from her to beat up her face.

To capture her lovely look, her photographer charged her N100k. She showed off her outfits and her accessories in a video which got many hailing her look.

While using the voice over of controversial media personality Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, the lady added that she paid N20k to tie her 'gele'.

Check out the video of the lady below:

Netizens react to the lady's price tags

Several people have commented on the outfit of the lady. Check out some of them below:

@shansicklerevolution:

"This bag is spoiling the fit. You no get clutch?"

@dejoke_o:

"The rubbish content y'all push out time and time again will ask you questions eventually."

@_obiamaka_:

"What’s the handbag for?"

@teefeht:

"You see that dress!!!! It's beautiful. Its giving!"

@dimcy13:

"You see this voice over thing ehhh, leave am for Bob. My guy dey finish work. She's good."

@marthageyus:

"She's a beautiful tall glass of wine. That voiceover though."

@zayn_terry:

"She looks super gorgeous."

@tailoredbyteegho:

"The dress is beautiful. The lady is beautiful. And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with the handbag."

@horladura:

"There's no complete video without Bob's voice."

@giftedclothingss:

"Who ask Bob to shalaye? Very funny

@2610events:

"How much did you pay God for this beauty?"

senegalbyeko

"She looks elegantly stunning."

@female_ejeh:

"Ouuuuh she’s a stunning tall glass of wine! What!"

Source: Legit.ng