“We’re Sorry She’s 20”: Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Twins With Actress in Lovely Video to Mark Her Birthday
- Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla has taken to social media to celebrate her at 46
- Priscy, as she is fondly called, shared a dance video with her mum as they transitioned into different outfits
- The young influencer gushed over her mum and queried if she is truly 46, and other netizens joined her in celebrating her mum
Veteran Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo is celebrating her 46th birthday today, December 21.
The actress, celebrated by her lover and colleagues, was also honoured by her only daughter, Priscy.
Priscy, who was spoiled by the actress on her birthday, shared a video of them twinning in different outfits like sisters and showing off her dance moves.
Iyabo, recently dragged by Verydarkman, and her daughter rocked outfits from skimpy jackets to formal two-pieces and casuals like joggers and skirts.
In her caption, Priscy asked if her mum is truly a 46-year-old woman.
She wrote:
"WHAT THE LYRICS SAYS #happybirthdayqueenmother. @iyaboojofespris 46 where????"
Watch the video below:
Netizens react to the video
Read different opinions expressed by Priscy's followers below:
layoleoyatogun:
"The unstoppable, undefeated, indomitable Queen mother happy birthday @iyaboojofespris."
ms.nessa___:
"I’m still not over dis video. Happy birthday ma."
hardeh0104:
"We are sorry she’s 20."
tiernyolalere:
"It’s the way you carried her for me, love always! And happy birthday to her."
temmy.sho:
"Happy 26th birthday queen mother, abi na 20th self."
papeeyah:
"THIS DUO! Happy birthday motherrrrr!"
sefinatuumaru:
"Happy Birthday to a strong, powerful and resilient Queen."
_therealope1:
"So beautiful. Happy birthday momma @iyaboojofespris."
salome_global_servic:
"Happy Birthday to the sweet soul. May the dews of heaven and earth be showered on you in Jesus name. Many more hearty years."
Source: Legit.ng