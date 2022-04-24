Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, recently got herself a brand new Mercedes Benz

The 21-year-old social media influencer shared photos of her fancy new ride on social media as fans gushed

This is the second Benz purchased by the young lady and Nigerians have reacted to the news on social media

Popular Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla, is now the proud new owner of another Mercedes Benz.

The 21-year-old has been known to make big moves and showcase them on social media for the world to see.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Priscy posted a series of photos of her sleek black Mercedes Benz and she made sure to match with her all-black outfit.

Priscilla Ojo buys another Benz. Photos: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, the 21-year-old made sure her online fans were not confused about who owned the ride as she explained that it was hers.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her caption reads:

“MEET MY NEW WHIP✨OKURRRR.”

See photos below:

Congratulatory messages pour in from fans

Not long after Priscy shared the good news online, numerous fans and celebrities congratulated her. Read some of their comments below:

Prettymikeoflagos:

“Congratulations sis… .”

Official_mercyeke:

“My girl too lit.”

Chiomagoodhair:

“Now that’s how you do !!! .”

Kingronke:

“Big pricy .”

_Lasosa:

“Chokestcongratulations .”

Mariscabellowigs:

“Pull up!! Congratulations girl .”

Hafsat___:

“Congratulations baby ❤️.”

Moreyfaith:

“She is a baddie.”

Shigh_lofe:

“Congrats boo❤️.”

Samspedy:

“Congrats love ❤️.”

Wellington_perez7:

“God took his time when he created u❤️❤️❤️.”

Kamsiii_e:

“congratulations .”

Nice one.

Fashionista Priscilla Ojo steps into 21st year with style in 4 glamorous looks

For her birthday, the young fashionista and brand influencer left no fashion stones unturned for her 21st birthday and took to her Instagram page to share both pre-birthday and birthday photos.

The fashionista and brand influencer, in anticipation of her birthday, shared some photos of herself looking pretty in a leather mini skirt which she paired with a red button shirt. With hoop earrings and a chunky neckpiece, Priscilla was certainly in a slay queen mode.

Priscy also wore her hair in can rollers and sported a cute mini bag in black.

Source: Legit.ng