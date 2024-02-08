A bride has shocked netizens after a video of her makeup for her wedding hit the internet and generated several reactions

In the video, she was seen with her husband as they prepared for their special day, and her husband stared at her

The couple wore orange outfits designed with blue embellishments, her makeup was too colourful and was different from her complexion

A bride has gotten several reactions from netizens after her makeup got netizens amused. In a video, she and her husband were seen in orange traditional attires designed with blue embellishments.

Netizens react to bride's 'loud' makeup. Image credit: @tailorcataloguepage/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The lady's makeup was too 'loud' as it did not blend with her complexion. She used yellow and blue for her eye shadow and used a different colour for her lipstick.

Her face powder was also too much and made social media users drop their two cents. She compliments her outfit with silver earrings and a necklace.

Check out a video of the bride's makeup below:

Netizens react to bride's makeup

Several social media users reacted to the video of the bride and her excessive makeup. Legit.ng has compiled some of them below:

@nonnie_abraham:

"Some makeup artist must be arrested honestly."

@miz_ivon:

"When your husband’s ex-girlfriend does your makeup for your wedding."

@tochukwujoyce:

"This is so disturbing."

@somasochi:

"My guy wink if you need help to escape."

@sumadenikeclothings:

"This is 3 much. I have to look at the hands and legs to confirm the face."

@yaa_oba:

"I can clearly see the scare in the husband’s face… aah but how can she allow her face to be used as an experiment on her wedding day? I give up."

@leemah_wine_and_liquor:

"The groom be like what I ordered vs what I got."

@chigal_m:

"The makeup artist self….maybe she dey eye the groom."

@zinest_footwears:

"It is the groom's face for me oo. Guy dey ask for his mind wetin be this? Who is this? Na home training make am still dey there oo."

@kimasmedia.ng:

"The oko iyawo look say no be wetin I buy for market be this na. What I ordered vs what I got."

