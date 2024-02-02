Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka Dj Cuppy, has jumped on the "But of course" trend in a stylish way

In a video, she showed off her luxurious items in pink and noted that there are other accessories she has that are of a different colour

Her video got her fans excited and at the same time wishing they were from rich homes like her, some also admitted that she took the challenge to another level

Nigerian disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka, DJ Cuppy, daughter of billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola, has jumped on the "But of course" challenge as she showed off her luxurious items in pink.

Fans react as Cuppy jumps on "but of course" challenge. Image credit: @cuppymusic/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video, she started by wearing a pink outfit which she later took off and showed the other clothes she wore before the pink ones. These set of clothes were not in pink.

She also shared her beautiful room, a side of her wardrobe which had her designer bag and shoes which were pink. Her customised Ferrari car was also pink. A long pink tour bus that had her name on it was also shown in her video.

Her love for pink was not in doubt as she displayed wealth and luxury in it. Her dog was also not left out as she adorned it in pink, and her fans were in awe of her as they commented on her trendy video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Check out Cuppy's "but of course" challenge video below:

Fans comment on Cuppy's video

Several fans of the celebrity disc jockey have reacted to her "But of course" video. Check out some of them below:

@kingjabin:

"I blame my papa."

@kingchika1:

"Small “Of course” wey we dey manage, e reach Cuppy turn she carry Ferrari."

@victor_sax1

"You are Cuppy of cos you are oppressing us."

@queenofdsun:

"The Ferrari and tour bus, so beautiful."

@rita_ofthegoodlife:

"You are Cuppy and you are drop dead gorgeous."

@iam_d_sun:

"Challenge wey poor people dey manage, Cuppy use her own press their neck."

@kikyamour:

"This one na rich people edition."

@wumwum_:

"Cuppy! You won. This challenge is officially closed."

DJ Cuppy celebrates followership on X

Legit.ng earlier reported that DJ Cuppy took a moment to bask in her milestone as one of the most influential celebrities in Nigeria.

The billionaire heiress announced to her fans that she has been the most followed Nigerian female celebrity on Elom Musk's X.

However, some of the disc Jockey's followers decided to use her shattered relationship to taunt her celebration.

Source: Legit.ng