Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, is now ready to let go of childish things, according to her

In a new development, the celebrity disk jockey revealed that she was finally letting go of her pink Ferrari

Many Nigerians reacted after Cuppy gave her reason for dumping her luxury car which was a gift from her father

Popular Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, DJ Cuppy, has caused an online buzz after she updated netizens about her pink Ferrari.

Recall that in 2020, Cuppy’s billionaire father, Femi Otedola, gifted his three daughters identical Ferraris but in different colours.

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy dumps her pink Ferrari. Photos: @cuppymusic

In a new development, DJ Cuppy took to her Instagram stories to announce that she was finally letting go of the luxury car.

Cuppy shared a video of the car with a garage door closing down on it. She accompanied the clip with Burna Boy’s song, Last Last, explaining that it was time to say goodbye to the car.

Not stopping there, the 31-year-old explained her reason for dumping the ride. According to the billionaire’s daughter, it is time for her to grow up.

Reactions as DJ Cuppy dumps her pink Ferrari

The new update on DJ Cuppy’s luxury Ferrari got many Nigerians talking. Many of them applauded her for wanting to act more grown up. Read some of their comments below:

michngo_med:

“She’s not ready to grow up trust me! When she’s ready she will do it without telling us.”

Shadyscents_:

“You wan throway am abi you wan go spray am???? Talk straight.”

A__maka:

“Kidwaya give am better birthday advise.”

firstlad_y:

“No don’t grow up keep doing pink pink like primary school girl no man wants a kid so good move.”

Comedian_aboki44:

“DJ be like say na she dey too stubborn for all of us when my Dad Otedola born.”

oz_masterpiece:

“Story for the gods all na cruise.”

Kingnakel:

“Na Kid Waya work be this o.”

Femi Otedola's 31st birthday message to DJ Cuppy

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian billionaire and philanthropist Femi Otedola, caused a stir with his birthday message to his daughter Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy.

Otedola, in his birthday post, seemingly dragged Cuppy, stirring a reaction from his first daughter, Tolani.

According to the billionaire, he prays for Cuppy to stop disobeying her parents.

