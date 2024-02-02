A hairstylist Adefunke Adefule has opened up on what it feels like being the hairstylist of popular fashion designer Veekee James

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke on the causes of hair loss in women and how they can avoid it

She further refuted the claims that wig importation is the main cause of the devaluation of the naira, among other issues

Hairstylist and the chief executive officer of Adefunkeee Hair Brand, Adefunke Adefule, has shared her relationship with celebrity fashion designer Victoria James, aka Veekee James. She has been making her hair for a while now and is in charge of Veekee's hair as she tied the nuptial knot.

Celebrity hairstylist Adefunke Adefule shares what it feels like working with Veekee James. Image credit: @adefunkeee, @veekee_james/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In an interview with Legit.ng, Adefunke also disagreed with a report that wigs are the cause of naira devaluation, among other issues.

Veekee James humbles me - Adefunke admits

The hair stylist, who has worked with notable celebs including Mo Abudu, Funke Akindele, Sharon Ooja, Ayra Starr, Bisola Aiyeola, Idia Aisien, Dorothy Bancor, Lilian Afegbai, and Tomike Adeoye, among others, spoke about how she feels working with Veekee James. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"My creativity level is inspired by the ability to make women look like a better version of themselves. It is more of how my clients feel when I am done with their hair. It keeps me going. For Veekee James, I will not think of her as a client. She is more of my friend and a symbol for perfection. That makes me want to do my best anytime I work on her. She is very inspiring and reminds one that she is an AJ baby (Ajeguunle baby). There is so much humility working with her. She is one of my best celebrity clients."

Check out a video of Adefunke making Veekee James' hair for her marriage introduction below:

Wigs don't cause fall in the naira

The beautician also made her opinion known on the report that wigs cause a fall in the naira.

"I would not say that is true. Exportation will always increase the value of a country's local currency. Importation will devalue the currency. What do we export? It is almost nothing except crude oil. For a country that imports more than it exports, it will not have a strong currency. Wigs are being imported, fine, but that is not the reason the naira is depreciating. Other items are also being imported. There are still several women that do not own a wig. Unless we balance importation against exportation, the naira value will still fall."

Adefunke suggests ways to prevent hair loss

She also spoke on the reason women have hair loss and how it can be prevented.

"There are different reasons women have hair loss and high thyroid in a woman's system is the reason women experience hair loss. Sometimes it also be wrong ways of making their hair. When the hair is too tight, and you put too much pressure on your follicles, it can also aid loss. Also, lack of good hair maintenance contributes. At times, it can be genetic, and this means that one has to seek medical solutions. At times one can seek for expert services to prevent your hair from losing. Too much of everything is bad - excessively wearing of wigs or packing your natural hair all the time can also cause hair loss."

Lady pays N335k for wig

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady on X had lamented about the poor quality of the wig she got after she paid N335k.

She posted a video showing what she ordered, which was in good taste and the one the vendor delivered, which had a shabby look.

Several of her followers on the social media platform shared their opinions, with many people questioning the quality of the second wig.

Source: Legit.ng