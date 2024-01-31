A report has noted that wigs are one of the causes of naira devaluation, and it showed the hundreds of millions spent on wigs in 2022 and 2023

Despite the economic downturn, it has not stopped the high demand for this fashion item worn mainly by women

It also placed other items, including phones and other valuables, as part of the reasons the naira is falling and the dollar is rising

Wigs have been reported to be one of the major reasons the naira is experiencing a devaluation. This is due to the regular importation of the fashion item.

On the Arise TV Morning Show, the presenter Aruoture “Rotus” Odiri said that according to Allied Market Research, the 2022 glue-less wigs market value and projection was $712m (N639bn), while in 2023, it was $1.3bn (N1.2trn). Despite the devaluation of the currency, the demand for wigs is extremely high.

He also labelled phones and other items as part of the reasons the naira is falling. The report has caused a lot of rancour online as many people bashed the presenter for his statement. They also accused him of shielding the government.

Netizens react to the report

Several people have reacted to the report that the high demand for imported wigs are causing a devaluation of the naira. Check out some comments below:

@iamchrisani

"Rotus on God, this is nonsense you wrote. Someone needs to slap you I swear. You forgot debt servicing by govt that takes 50%.. Jesus what level of madness is this?"

@Karovoni:

"They blamed seedless grapes in the past, now it’s human hair."

@DiceOfTruth:

"That was the worst 3 minutes analysis I have seen in quite a while. What are you on about? The country is importing petrol and crude oil, but wigs are the problem. The amount of forex demand for foreign tuition, since our schools have fallen off is major. Oh, you have a Naira float."

@Ayoksy:

"Government apologist. Such a poor economist. Have you analysed the biggest drainers of FX in Nigeria? Are wigs even top 40? I would like to know who puts this guy on a massive platform to analyse economic issues."

@Inno4Chi

"Wale Edun himself has a bureau de change company. If you're an intelligent, smart journalist you should know this and know Wale will never mean well for Nigeria as FX is concerned. Leave our ladies alone. Stop blaming our poor FX on demand for wigs and allied products by our ladies."

