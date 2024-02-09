Iyabo Ojo has made up her mind not to attend the Real Housewives of Lagos 2's reunion months after she fought with her co-star

The actress and Laura Ikeja had clashed and Ikeji said Ojo was going overboard with her attitude toward her

Sharing a video of her outfit to an event Ojo noted that her children, her lover, and the brands she represents convinced her about it

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has made it known that she will not be returning to the Real Lagos Housewives of Lagos 2 reunion months after fighting with some of her co-stars and calling out the organisers.

Legit.ng had reported that Ojo and Laura Ikeji, one of the casts of the show had a fight that turned messy. They both threatened each other and promised to go physical if need be.

Sharing a post about her decision for the reality show, Ojo posted a clip of her lovely outfit to Funke Akindele's event. She said her family convinced her about her decision.

Ojo says she respects her family

In the caption of her post, Ojo said the children and most especially her man convinced her not to be part of he television reality reunion but it was after a lot of back and forth.

The entrepreneur added that the brand she represents also lent its voice in convincing her.

Ojo looks good in her outfit

In the video, the controversial actress wore a yellow crop top and red trousers.

She was looking beautiful in the color combination.

See the video here:

Iyabo Ojo appreciates her lover

Legit.ng has reported that Ojo and her lover had melted hearts with the unique way they chose to spend Christmas.

In a video the two lovers were seen on a flight as they revealed their plan to spend the holidays in Dubai.

The actress was overwhelmed with joy as she expressed her appreciation to her man for the kind gesture.

