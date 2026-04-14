MTN Nigeria and Huawei successfully test Africa's first 25Gbps full-duplex microwave link

Breakthrough technology paves the way for enhanced 5G backhaul and low-latency applications

Yahaya Ibrahim emphasises commitment to innovation and improved connectivity in Nigeria's digital landscape

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

MTN Nigeria has just shattered the speed barrier for the continent.

In partnership with Huawei Nigeria, the operator successfully tested the first commercial 25Gbps full-duplex microwave link in Sub-Saharan Africa, a breakthrough that delivers lightning-fast connectivity using the E-band (70/80 GHz) spectrum.

Nigerians to enjoy 25 Mbps internet speed as MTN Nigeria breaks new ground. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

Breaking the speed barrier

The test, conducted on the 1000 MHz E-band channel, achieved a sustained 25Gbps transmission rate.

That’s four times the spectral efficiency of traditional E-band solutions. Thanks to advanced full-duplex technology and a high-isolation integrated antenna, the link eliminates interference and doubles capacity in both directions simultaneously.

MTN has already confirmed the results using real-world spectrum resources, proving the solution is ready for deployment.

Game-changer for 5G and beyond

This isn’t just lab hype. The same technology scales to 50Gbps when using 2000 MHz per link, making it ideal for 5G backhaul, ultra-HD video streaming, augmented reality, and low-latency applications that tomorrow’s Nigeria will demand.

For the first time, operators have a practical, high-capacity microwave option that keeps pace with exploding data needs without massive fibre investments everywhere, according to a report by Broadband.

MTN’s bold statement of leadership

Yahaya Ibrahim, MTN Nigeria’s Chief Technical Officer, captured the moment perfectly:

“We are proud to lead, as the first mobile operator within the MTN Group and across Sub-Saharan Africa, to pioneer the testing of this advanced microwave data transmission technology, underscoring our bold commitment to innovation and continuous network capabilities evolution, towards meeting the demands of a rapidly advancing digital landscape.”

He added:

“By leveraging next-generation solutions and strengthening strategic partnerships, we are enhancing network quality, improving customer experience, and strengthening our position for sustained growth and market leadership in an increasingly connected world.”

What is full-duplex radio link technology?

Traditional microwave links send data one way at a time on a single frequency. Full-duplex changes the game: it transmits and receives simultaneously on both frequency pairs in each direction.

The result? Dramatically higher efficiency, lower latency, and far greater throughput, exactly what 5G networks need to deliver seamless experiences.

Nigeria’s digital future just got faster

This milestone does more than boost numbers on a spec sheet. It positions Nigeria as a regional leader in ICT infrastructure and gives businesses and everyday users a genuine shot at world-class connectivity.

Faster downloads, smoother video calls, and reliable high-speed access for schools, hospitals, and startups are no longer future dreams; they’re arriving now.

MTN Nigeria’s 25Gbps breakthrough proves that Africa isn’t waiting for the future of internet speeds. It’s building it — one record-setting microwave link at a time.

Nigerians to get Africa's fastest internet as MTN launches 25 Gbps. Credit: MTN Nigeria

Source: UGC

NCC orders Nigerians to compensate Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has announced that its directive requiring telecom operators to compensate subscribers for poor service quality will take effect from April 2026.

The Commission disclosed this in a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) document released on Tuesday, explaining how the compensation system will work and who qualifies.

According to the NCC, the directive targets Mobile Network Operators that fail to meet the required Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) for Quality of Service, PUNCH, and Business Day reported.

Source: Legit.ng