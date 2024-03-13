A former BBNaija reality show housemate Saga has revealed that black is his favourite colour and he can wear it all-day

In a video he shared on Instagram, he was seen adorning different stylish attire in black and they ranged from traditional to English wear

He looked gorgeous in all the outfits and it showed his taste in fashion, and his colleagues and fans praised him

A former Big Brother Naija (BBNaijaj) reality show housemate, Okusaga Adeoluwa, aka Saga, has shown his fashion side and love for black.

Saga rocks black outfits in style. Image credit: @sagadeolu/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On his Instagram page, he posted a video of himself adorning 10 different black attire and he transformed in them at intervals.

They looked great on him and they ranged from English to traditional wear. He also accessorised his Agbada outfit with coral beads which gave him a regal look.

His colleagues and fans were impressed with his fashion sense and some people picked their best attire from his video.

Saga, who is also an art enthusiast, captioned the video of his outfits:

"I could wear black all year round!"

Check out Saga and his different black attire below:

Reactions to Saga's black outfits

Several fans and colleagues of the former reality star have reacted to his black attire. Check out some of the comments below:

@omawonder:

"I need the deets on cloth 5 abi na 6...the one wey resemble abstract cut 2 piece."

@lasisielenu:

"Person wey no get plenty cloth no fit participate for all this challenge."

@akwenndi:

"Gather here if you watched more than twice."

@sagadeolu:

"I legit had over 30 all black outfits to choose from for this content."

@bigbaby_cartoon:

"Their is something about men that dress in all black - it's giving OBA."

@opeyemifamakin:

"I want."

@aj_nwaanambra:

"Okay Saga I can't hold this heart any longer...... when will you be available so we can get married?"

@theangeljbsmith:

"You’re so fine."

@mariyam_baldeh_:

"It’s illegal to look this hot."

@kiitancakes:

"The black dresses are lovely but the jean and round neck is giving."

@_centaaaa:

"Weird way to propose but yes."

@yvonne.godswill:

"Too much steez."

Saga shares his untold struggles

Legit.ng earlier reported that Saga saw a long-held dream of his come to pass when he finally went public and had an exhibition for his art.

During the opening of his art gallery, he revealed that art and drawing had always been a part of who he and has been doing for as long as he could remember.

The former reality TV star shared this during an interview with Legit.ng how difficult it was for him to become a professional artist because his dad wanted him to pursue a different career.

Source: Legit.ng