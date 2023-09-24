Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji shed light on what fans can anticipate as he further refines his theatrical craft

The accomplished actor, who recently featured in Femi Adebayo's hit movie "Jagu Jagun," shared insights during a media conversation

During the filming of Jagu Jagun, the actor narrated how he performed his role effectively despite having a severe fracture

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has given his fans and admires a glimpse into years of hard work in the Nollywood industry while he also addressed what is to be expected of him as he delved into his theatrical skill.

The thespian who recently appeared in Femi Adebayo's blockbuster Jagun Jagun, in a media interview with Tribune, spoke on the sacrifice he put in place to make the movie a grand success.

Lateef Adedimeji speaks on his range of experiences Credit: @adedimejilaeteef

Source: Instagram

Lateef revealed that he had a terrible fracture while he was on set for Jagun Jagun and could pull through with the support of his wife Bimpe and the movie producer.

"I had prepared so much for the movie and was ready to give the role what it takes but then I suffered a broken leg and I cried. I wept so much that my wife had to console me and encouraged me to go for it," he said.

Speaking about the exceptional delivery he gave in the movie despite with a broken leg, the indigenous Yoruba star noted that his best was yet to come and that he finds it appalling when "people say they have seen the best of someone who is creative and talented."

"There must have been something the producer saw that informed his decision to pick me above others. If people are saying this about one movie, they should wait for another four blockbuster movies to come out before the end of the year. No one has seen the best of me. Not even me," he said.

