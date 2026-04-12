A graduate of Ekiti State University has taken to social media to share her experience after graduating from the university

The young lady mentioned that she always wrote her semester exams alone as she had no single coursemates

The experience she shared in her TikTok video got many people talking as they took to the comment section to react

A graduate of Ekiti State University (EKSU), who was the only student in her department, is trending online as she shares her emotional story.

The young lady explained that, as the only student in her department, she wrote exams alone and had many experiences where people called her several names.

Ekiti State University graduate who had no coursemates trends online. Photo Source: Tiktok/pretty_ajiwun

Source: TikTok

EKSU graduate shares school experience

@pretty_ajiwun shared in the story that when she gained admission into the university, she never knew that she would be the only one in her department.

She wrote:

“I got admission into EKITI STATE UNIVERSITY 2021. Little did I know that I’d be the only student. No course mate, just me alone!”

“Wrote 8 exams alone. Nothing less than 10 courses per semester, attending classes alone, reading alone. But God did it. I signed out yesterday guys.”

@pretty_ajiwun finally mentioned her department:

“B.Sc Environmental Management and Science.”

EKSU graduate shares experience of writing exams alone, goes viral. Photo Source: Tiktok/pretty_ajiwun

Source: TikTok

In a similar post, @pretty_ajiwun explained that despite the experience, she was able to finish well from the university.

She continued in her TikTok video:

“The whole world thinks being the only student would be easier, but reverse is the case. I am grateful regardless that I conquered this battle alone.”

“God held my hands all through 100–400 level. WE DID IT! Even though I’m not really happy today. I remember in 300 level I did IT (SIWES) and I had lectures alongside, I wrote 10 exams the same semester, all this being alone and balancing both.”

“I heard the word *UNSERIOUS* all through my 100–400 level. Even when I tried my best or when life was hard. Today I am done, even though no single recognition was given to me by my school. I appreciate myself and the hard work!!! And every challenge I faced.”

“I AM A GRADUATE!”

The story she shared on her TikTok page went viral, and many people took to the comment section to celebrate her.

Reactions as EKSU graduate shares experience

Livingstone Eliseus said:

"Lol... I recognise you but, I've always thought that you were either in the sociology department or political science... seeing this now, I'm beyond surprised... safe to say I'm flabbergasted! Omo, you tried ooo... that's just the truth! only you ke... for good four years... and you stayed? please, collect your flowers... congratulations, mate 🎉... April 10th, we mount!"

desireoma Noted:

"Saw about u studying alone at Phoenix browser,omo the struggle😥. Congratulations."

Queen Esther wrote:

"And na good course you study o congratulations dear."

osenirildwon shared:

"I miss eksu oo back then we that finished from eksu let gather here say hi"

bimpzy259 wrote:

"Congratulation babe, graduated in eksu also more achievement on our way."

Chantel added:

"You are not alone in the field dear… 1000 gboza to you….my course is Environmental management technology and we are 180 in class."

SM | Content Creator shared:

"Awwww my love , you’re the real MVP ! Welldone boo."

osenirildwon noted:

"I stay off campus adebayo town(teaching hospital)ado back then through my 4years stay in school."

RIDWAN said:

"Congratulations, Studying same course tho ( environmental management & toxicology ) in KWASU."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), has taken to social media to celebrate as she fulfilled her childhood dream of becoming a pharmacist.

The lady revealed that she had written Pharmacy as her dream course in her secondary school yearbook, along with her dream university, UNN.

OOU graduate celebrates academic success, posts CGPA

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) has taken to social media to share her final year results. The brilliant lady revealed that she often read late into the night and eventually emerged as one of the top students in her department.

She also shared details of her CGPA and a document showing her name. The OOU graduate, identified as Abimbola Adegbite, finished with a Second Class Honours (Upper Division) in Psychology, with a CGPA of 4.48.

Source: Legit.ng