Famous Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji is excited about his forthcoming 40th birthday, and he has decided to look stylish on that day

He linked up with a fashion designer who made a white suit for him with gold and black designs that looked dapper on him

His fans commended his look and also congratulated him for entering a new age, while others were surprised he had gotten to such an age

Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji has expressed happiness as he prepares for his 40th birthday on February 1.

He is putting all preparations in place as he begins a new age and has decided to get himself a new suit.

Lateef Adedimeji rocks a stylish suit ahead of his 40th birthday. Image credit: @adedimejilateef/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The talented role interpreter connected with a fashion designer, Connaisseur Paris, who made a nice white jacket for him. The collar of the outfit was styled with gold and black, and it looked glamorous in him.

His fans also sent their well wishes as they commended his look. On his Instagram page, he captioned the video of himself and his fashion designer.

"Big 40 tomorrow! @connaisseurparis and I are about to create magic with my look.. Houston are you ready to party with me? It’s about to get lit."

Check out Lateef's suit with his designer in the video below:

Fans react to Lateef's post

Several fans of the actor have reacted to his post. See some of their comments below:

@officialfemiobimodede:

"February 1st and February 11, no wonder I love you my ode boy."

@ajoke_ade____:

"We February born are the best."

@yetayo_nest:

"Wow!!! 40 and looking this healthy and handsome."

@iredimeji:

"Lesss go. Happy birthday in advance multitalented."

@olayinka_durowoju:

"Happy birthday in advance king."

@omololafaizat:

"Happy birthday in a bit papa."

@ayeesha_abdulazeez

"Happy birthday in advance."

Source: Legit.ng