A makeup artist has gotten the praises of social media users after she showed a video of herself transforming into a popular singer Tiwa Savage

She used different sets of makeup kits to achieve this look as she applied them one set after the other.

In the video, the lady said it was her first time transforming into a Nigerian celeb, and she asked her fans to rate her work

A makeup artist @nyx_artistry_aura on TikTok has displayed sheer creativity after she used makeup to transform herself into popular afro beats singer Tiwa Savage.

Makeup artist gets praise online after she transformed herself into Tiwa Savage. Image credit: @nyx_artistry_aura/TikTok, @tiwasavage/Instagram

In the video, she noted that it was her first time to transform herself into a Nigerian celebrity. She took some steps to apply her powder before she gradually had the look of the "Somebody Son" crooner.

The lady also tied the singer's signature scarf which gave her more resemblance to Tiwa. After she asked her followers how she fared with the makeup transformation, she got a lot of pleasant comments. They also praised the works of her hands.

She captioned her makeup transformation video:

Day 1 of turning myself into a Nigerian celebrity. Lol, it is my first time trying this type of makeup. How did I do?"

Check out her makeup transformation video below:

Netizens react to transformation video

Several people have reacted to the lady's makeup transformation video. Check out some comments below:

@BeeBahBeautyHub:

"You tried I swear, but na Ikorodu Tiwa Savage be dis. I love it."

@ossypretty:

"Wow. I just shout Jesus like I'm speechless."

@Mi Ella:

"Nice attempt."

@phina:

"Jumia Tiwa Savage."

@adio:

"You tried. How?"

@Julie295:

"You are good sha."

@Adunni:

"You did well."

@adorables_fashionn

"Look fast, you go see the resemblance."

@mz_minah:

"Aww she tried."

@choplife__lee:

"10/10 if you know you can do better try it first before judging."

@mariambum:

"She did good, that ain't easy o."

@afeeturi:

"I'm impressed."

Lady's makeup transformation gets netizens wowed

Legit.ng earlier reported that a lady decided to beat up her face and the transformation by her makeup artist got netizens wowed.

A video of her no-makeup face and the afterwork done on her face looked stunning, and it made some people ask if it was real.

The makeup artist was praised for her level of creativity while the lady was asked to transport herself to China because she looked like their citizen.

