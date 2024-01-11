A fashion designer has proven that she knows her worth and can deliver on orders that she is given

She replicated a style on a lady and did it perfectly to the admiration of social media users who commended her work

The black dress she made with a creative pattern was glamorous and her client looked fabulous in it

A Nigerian fashion designer identified as @onyinye_designs on Instagram has won the admiration of several people online after she posted pictures of an outfit she replicated.

The short black dress was made with a design around the waist which looked like a cage. It also appeared unique and brought out the fashionista in the lady wearing the outfit.

Fashion designer recreates beautiful black dress. Source: @onyinye_designs/Instagram

Source: Instagram

The outfit was combined with a black boot and a hand bag which complemented it perfectly. One could not easily tell the difference between the original design and the copied style. This made many to celebrate the work of art by the fashion designer.

See pictures of the outfit in the slides below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Social media users react to the beautiful replicated outfit

Several people have reacted to the lovely replicated dress. See some comments below:

@nikki_michaelssss:

"Awww is that me on your page?"

@shopnigho:

"I’m not the tailor, I’m the tailor's friend and she too sabi."

@obeibe__:

"This tailor ate."

@rashroly1:

"Nothing to say 10/10."

@stephjeff19:

"She ate this look over."

@ukay_charles:

"I'm the tailor's friend."

Lady shares hilarious photo of dress she bought online

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Twitter user recently shared photos of a dress she had ordered versus what she received,

The lady said she had ordered for a red one with a wide opening but got an oversized and different-coloured dress instead.

She shared the post in response to a lady who shared photos of an undersized pair of shoes she received from an online shop.

Internet users amused as lady shares photo of ill-fitted dress

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Internet users were amused after photos surfaced online of what a lady ordered and what she got.

In the post shared on Instagram, the lady was seen in a green cleavage-revealing dress alongside what she ordered.

Many people had shared their thoughts on the dress she received with some slamming the tailor.

Source: Legit.ng