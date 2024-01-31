Fashion designer Oluwaseun Adeyemi is taking Ankara fashion to another level, and is giving it the spotlight on a larger scale

She recently had a chat with Legit.ng about what drives her passion, and the efforts she has put into her work to make an impact

To achieve further success for her brand, she noted that she does not follow the crowd, among other issues

The fashion industry in Nigeria is gradually gaining its deserved accolades globally and one of its practitioners making this happen is United Kingdom-based Oluwaseun Adeyemi. She is the creative brain behind the couture brand Betrot Stitches and Crafts, among other riveting creatives.

Fashion designer Oluwaseun Adeyemi shares her love for Ankara and the impact she is making. Image credit: @betrotstitchesandcrafts/Instagram

Her love for Ankara is unmatched and she has built her company around the fabric. In a chat with Legit.ng, she revealed what inspires her to create different pieces with the material, the plans she has for the industry, and interesting partnerships, among other issues.

Adeyemi's creative masterpieces

The talented fashion designer has been able to breath life into the fabric to deepen its appreciation for comfort and class in corporate, leisure and luxury garments. Speaking on what spurs her, she said:

"My drive stems from curiosity, passion and personal development. I curate Ankara in ingenious ways to express jaw-dropping creativity as found in exquisite Kimono jackets and blazers.

She also emphasised on the value of Ankara in Africa and on the global scene.

"In the scheme of play, Ankara, a peculiar fabric reflecting Africa’s unmistakable symbol of vibrancy and cultural identity, has become the cynosure of eyes to the Western fashion-savvy folks and Africans in the Diaspora who know what time it is."

I dare to be different - Adeyemi affirms

The fashion designer is not focused on following the crowd. According to her, she dares to be different. She said:

"I dare to be different and bold. I combine Ankara with other materials, like dry lace, jeans, satin, and many more with endless possibilities. They range from jumpsuits, beachwear, shirts, and hats, to skirts - making the wax print transcend the realm of clothing and extending its influence on various crafts. These crafts include hair accessories, bracelets, shoes, bags, lingerie, and more."

Check out some of Betrot Stitches and Crafts designs below:

Betrot Stitches and Crafts partnership

To further export their designs to a prominent presence in the exclusive fashion repertoire, Betrot Stitches and Crafts has been in partnership with Sabrina Marie Collections, a luxury retail company based in Canada. This is to enable the material to be appreciated in the fashion industry.

Celebs who rock Ankara effortlessly

Ankara has continued to endear itself to fashion enthusiasts, even gracing the wardrobes of top African celebrities like Tiwa Savage, Jackie Appiah, Pearl Thusi, Omotola Jolade-Ekeinde, Rita Dominic, Lupita Nyong’o, among others. These names have effortlessly exuded style and glamour adorning these enchanting prints.

The impressive appreciation and incorporation of Ankara into the mainstream fashion component reiterates there are low-hanging fruits from Africa’s vast natural deposits waiting to be explored by the smart technocrats while Adeyemi creatively points the world to yet another goldmine.

The glitz and glamour of Ankara fabric

