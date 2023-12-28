Top Nigerian star, Tiwa Savage, has now been crowned the best female artiste of 2023 by Legit.ng's readers

The music star cinched the title after fans voted for her during the Legit.ng's Readers' Choice Awards

Tiwa Savage beat her other talented colleagues in the game, such as Tems, Ayra Starr and Teni

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has won a Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award for 2023.

The music star was nominated for the award alongside other female stars, namely Oyinkansola Aderibigbe' Ayra Starr', Temilade Openiyi' Tems' and Teni Apata.

Tiwa Savage beat Tems and others to win Legit.ng's Readers Choice Award. Photos: @temsbaby, @tiwasavage, @ayrastarr

A poll was organised on Facebook for Legit.ng readers to select their favourites who they felt deserved the award, and Tiwa Savage bagged the most votes.

Tiwa Savage had a total of 67% votes. Coming in second was Ayra Starr, who bagged 23% of the total votes cast. In third place was Tems with 9% and Teni with 1%.

See a screenshot of the voting result below:

Tiwa Savage wins big. Photo: Legit.ng

Reactions as Legit.ng readers vote for best female artiste of 2023

The Legit.ng award nomination list and result caused a buzz on social media, with netizens supporting their favourites and naming those who deserved to be on the list. Read some of their comments below:

Austine Starr:

“Ayra baby she deserves the first spot.”

Suzzy Haanah:

“Tiwa na their mother.”

Kng Almaruf Bamidele:

“Even Tiwa Savage dey laugh, I will still dance to it. I'm her biggest fan in my hood and I'm naming my daughter after her.”

Ayomide Temiloluwa:

“Where's simi?”

Divya Olatunji:

“Legit.ng but the remaining one is not showing under the list which is Teni. But I prefer Teni, I love her comedy, songs and she also come from my state.”

Sabinus wins Best Skitmaker of 2023 Award

Meanwhile, another category for the Legit.ng Readers Choice Award was the Best Skitmaker of the Year category.

The category included three popular and talented skitmakers, namely Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekiru, aka Sabinus, Isaac Olayiwola, aka Layi Wasabi, Maryam Apaokagi-Greene, aka Taaooma and Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni.

After a round of voting, Sabinus emerged as the 2023 Best Skitmaker Award winner. He bagged the highest number of votes totalling 70%.

