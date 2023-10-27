Ankara fabrics have moved beyond casual clothing to become a symbol of brightness and cultural identity for Africans

These colourfully made fabrics have experienced a remarkable transformation as a result of modern fashion designers, giving rise to a plethora of new styles

From our very own Tiwa Savage to American superstars like Beyonce, Ankara fashion has continued to make distinguishing statements in the global world of fashion

Fashion has elevated Ankara fabrics from casual wear to an emblem of African vibrancy and culture.

Modern fashion designers have transformed Ankara fabric into unique patterns. From everyday casuals to polished corporate suits, Ankara defines African fashion globally.

Regina Daniels, Beyoncé, and Tiwa Savage in stunning ankara styles. Credit: @regina.daniels, @beyonce, @tiwasavage

In response to the enormous demand for colourful printed cotton, Dutch entrepreneur Pieter Fentener Van Vlissingen mechanised the printing process, transforming Ankara fabric from Batik. In Indonesia, Batik was famous at the time. Mechanisation made vivid Ankara prints fashionable among fashionistas.

Due to its adaptability, durability, and unique style, Ankara fabric is a fashion standard. Fashion designers increasingly use Ankara creatively, like Oluwaseun Adeyemi of Betrot Stitches and Crafts' gorgeous Kimono jackets, blazers, and pants.

The fabric blends well with dry lace, jeans, satin, and others. Everything from jumpsuits to beachwear, blouses, hats, and skirts is possible. Ankara influences hair accessories, bracelets, shoes, bags, and apparel.

Recent celebrities like Juliet Uzor, the 2019 BBC's Great British Sewing Bee winner, and Lena King, a vivid clothesmaker and wax print fan, have started Ankara Fabric Appreciation Week, an annual internet event. Each day of this festival, sewing lovers of all levels can present their Ankara designs, with a particular style chosen by the organisers.

Exquisite Blazers & Pants made, and a Kimono Jacket made from Ankara/ Beyonce dazzles in African print Credit: @betrotstitchesandcrafts, @allthingsankara.com

Ankara cloth is quite popular, even among celebrities and artists like Regina Daniels, Tiwa Savage, and US star Beyoncé, who look glamorous in these intriguing prints. Ankara's popular appeal and assimilation into fashion demonstrate its global cultural significance.

African Ankara fabric's beauty and sparkle continue to attract fashionistas and transcend boundaries, symbolising African heritage and creativity.

