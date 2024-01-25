Actor and master of ceremony Michael Uba, aka Ogbolor has opened up on how he likes to dress and what influences his fashion style

In an interview with Legit.ng, he also spoke on the memories he has playing the role of James in Jenifa's Diary

He further spoke on his fashion icons, the time he felt he overdressed for an occasion, and what he did afterwards, among other issues

Actor and master of ceremony Michael Uba, aka Ogbolor, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry as a talented role interpreter.

He anchors events to the excitement of his audience and also gathered many fans when he played the character of James in the popular comic TV series Jenifa's Diary.

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, he revealed why he loves to dress in a particular way. He also spoke on what influences the kinds of outfits he adorns, his style icons, among other interesting issues.

I love to look good - Michael reveals

The actor said he loves to look good because he has received some benefits from it, and there is not limit to the kinds of places he dresses well to. He said:

"As an entertainer generally, you are expected to look good when you appear somewhere. The popular saying, "dress how you want to be addressed" comes to play for us. People also have expectations of you when you show up - your fans, friends, clients, etc. One of those expectations is that you need to be well dressed. Dressing good can also open doors and create better opportunities for you as an entertainer."

He added that looking good boosts his self confidence.

"Aside the expectations, I generally love to dress good, it also adds to an already existing self confidence I have. I don't over dress or under dress, just well enough to command some form of appreciation and respect."

How many Agbadas does Michael have?

For one who is keen on looking good, there should be no limit on the kinds of outfits in his wardrobe. He noted that he wears suits most times but he has one Agbada in his wardrobe.

"I have one agbada in my wardrobe, but these styles keep changing periodically. It was the style that had long sleeves (that trended then), these days agbadas come with shorter sleeves and I am yet to get me some. Among every existing style, the Agbada is one I am yet to play with."

He admits he loves suits but he would get more Agbadas before they year runs out.

"I am more a suited guy than an Agbada wearing guy. But the beauty of fashion is, I can wake up and decide to change appearance for a season. It has always worked for me. Right now I am rocking casual wears with baggy pants. They are in vogue at the moment and I am loving it. Before the year runs out, I should get at least three Agbada wears."

Michael is always intentional about his outfits

Speaking on if he has even worn any outfit for an occasion and he later regretted his decision, he said:

"I have always been very careful about my appearance. So, I don't think I have had such an experience. I never under-estimate the need to dress well. In fact back then as a teenager, I won best dressed worker in church because I always came to church looking dapper. My mates would always ask 'what is the occasion?' and I will say 'you never know who you will meet'."

However, he once experienced a situation where he overdressed and had to adjust his outfit.

"The only type of experience I have had is over rating an event and then probably dressed with a bowtie, only to get there and realised I nearly over dressed. So I quickly took out the bowtie to appear a bit more casual and blend in properly."

He noted that he does not have a style icon but he loves to watch notable individuals like Steve Harvey and Yomi Casual.

Memorable moments on Jenifa's Diary

Michael brought laughter on the faces of many as he featured as James on Funke Akindele's comic TV series Jenifa's Diary. Speaking on his memorable moments in the series, he said:

"Every moment was a memorable one. Just playing a challenging character totally different from my actual personality was memorable. Chewing gums that ached my jaw was memorable, tying the scarf, the chemistry with other characters, the laughter on set, the long hours of shoot that would get me frustrated sometimes, and in the midst of the frustrations I'm still expected to give my character a hundred percent, etc. The entire experience was amazing for me."

Michael Uba speaks on being stereotyped

In an earlier interview with Legit.ng, the actor said he was standing his ground against being stereotyped in the industry.

He also spoke about some of the challenges he faced acting an effeminate role in movies.

The movie star further touched on why he took a break from being an On Air Personality, among other issues.

