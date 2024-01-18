Actress and entrepreneur Tania Omotayo has revealed the number of hours she can spend to look good

She also said that her beauty means a lot to her and she is always conscious of her tips daily, and she does not miss out on any

In an interview with Legit.ng, she spoke further on her favourite colour, her most expensive fashion accessory, among other issues

Actress, media personality, and entrepreneur Tania Omotayo does not mind spending hours to look good. She said that if 100 hours is what is needed to make her beautiful, she will still jump on it.

Tania Omotayo says she doesn't mind spending long hours to look good. Source: @taniaomotayo

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview with Legit.ng, she said:

“I'm one of those people that die on the line for good skin. If you tell me it's going take 100 hours best, believe I will sacrifice my 100 hours because I love looking good. I don't do too much, but the skin must be skinning, you know? What's funny is I don't have a favourite colour, the only color I don't care for is brown but everything else I feel I love. them”

A few of the movies she has featured in are "10 Days in Sun City" and "The Smart Money Woman" She also participated in The Real Housewives of Lagos.

In addition, she noted the most expensive item she has in her possession is her engagement ring, however, she cannot place a price tag on it. She said:

"The most expensive jewelry item I have would be my engagement ring. I can’t put a price on it but it costs a lot."

What are Tania's makeup tips and beauty routine?

Speaking on the things she does to maintain her beauty, she said:

“I think makeup tips for me is just don't do too much, you know, makeup is supposed to enhance your beauty. It's not supposed to change who you are. It's just to enhance the beauty that God has already given you. So the less is more.

“I have like a seven-step routine. I must double cleanse. I wash my face every night twice with two different products. You know, I put my moisturizers, my serums, and my everything.”

Furthermore, she disclosed the plans she has for her business, saying:

“I have a ready-to-wear clothing line, one of the biggest in Africa, which is in Lagos, Nigeria. I also have a kids store and a toy store, and I am currently building my third store. So, I am very excited about that."

