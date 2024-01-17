Adejoke Lasisi, a creative Nigerian lady, has earned the admiration of internet users for her eco-friendly creation

In a video, the hardworking mum showcased the various processes she underwent before arriving at the finished masterpiece

Her work has left netizens divided, with the majority having nothing but positive words for the Ibadan environmentalist

Nigerian environmentalist, Adejoke Lasisi, has shown off lovely bags she made from detergent sachets.

With help from her son, the fabric designer, who hails from Ibadan, sorted, shredded and weaved the sachets to their desired shapes.

Adejoke Lasisi turned detergent sachets into fine bags. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Adejoke Lasisi

Source: UGC

Next, she rolled the beam, measured and cut the sachets. Afterwards, she applied other materials on them with the aid of a gum and then sewed it all.

She showcased the end product of her effort which are a laptop bag, a backpack and a fashion bag.

An impressed LinkedIn user, Wangechi Kuria, shared a clip showing Lasisi's creations with praises for her. Her post in part read:

"...This innovation by Adejoke Lasisi is contributing to SDGs such as life on land and life on water, sustainable production and consumption, decent work and economic growth, sustainable cities and communities, climate action among others.

"If we had an Adejoke in every neighbourhood/township in Africa, the multiplier effect would be phenomenal.

"And while I agree that maybe there is something that can be done to streamline the production process especially the shredding..."

Social media reactions to Adejoke Lasisi's creation

Christian Fu Muller said:

"I like how it looks, very nice. But still losing millions of nanoplastic particles and contaminating nature, being hazardous for people. It's not "environment friendly". Using natural material would be a good solution. Forget about the plastic, Wangechi Kuria, it is cursed."

Faith Oyamendan said:

"This is phenomenal and I can’t but think that God gave her this ideal specially.

"I literally think that more people should seek opportunities in this area. Fill the gap in the value chain of this waste.

"So we can build a more sustainable community."

Aden Ali iftin said:

"Don't encourage them to recycle the blastic please bcz plastic really finished our livestock in Somalia and Africa at large so point them another route."

Shivangi Kumar said:

"Apart from plastic, the phosphates from detergents in waterways are a growing concern in eutrophication and acidification of waters.

"And excess nitrogen, fertilisers run off. Food and sewage waste high in nitrates due to excess use of pesticides and ammonia rich fertiliser is also an issue.

''Ocean acidification and nitrogen pollution is creating dead zones that must be tackled."

Adejoke Lasisi makes fine dress from sachet nylons

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Adejoke Lasisi had made a fine dress using sachet water nylons.

Sharing pictures of herself in the outfit on Facebook, she revealed that over 5k sachet water nylons went into the making of the dress.

In a chat with Legit.ng's Victor Duru, the award-winning entrepreneur said that it took her a week to gather the nylons.

She revealed how she got them. Lasisi said the nylons were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised and this took four days to do. Next was the conversion of the nylons to fabric.

Source: Legit.ng