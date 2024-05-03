Since announcing her poor UTME score on social media, a young Nigerian girl's life hasn't been the same

The girl who scored 79 over 400 in the 2024 UTME said her boyfriend broke up with her because of her performance in the JAMB exam

The young TikToker opened up about how family and friends have ridiculed her and revealed her next move

The Nigerian girl who scored 79 over 400 in the 2024 UTME has disclosed that her boyfriend has dumped her because of her poor performance.

@_ify1_'s video, where she revealed her shocking UTME score, made the rounds on social media several hours ago.

The young girl said her boyfriend broke up with her over her poor UTME score. Photo Credit: (@_ify1_), jamb.gov.ng

@_ify1_ said friends and family insulted her

In a new TikTok video, the young girl said she had been insulted by family and friends but took it all in good faith.

"How have life been after scoring 79 in JAMB? It hasn't been easy being insulted by friends and family. It is totally fine people that are insulting me... I get it. It is fine...

"My boyfriend also broke up with me. He was like he doesn't want to have anything to do with someone that is not intelligent and stuff like that. It is totally understandable and is also fine," @_ify1_ stated in the video.

@_ify1_'s next move

The young girl said she would retake the exam and hoped to do better. She said the insults would serve as her motivation. In her words:

"People that are saying probably I have started writing JAMB like four years ago and stuffs like that. I am not even close to 20. Probably, I just look big and stuffs like that.

"It is just for me to just try and do better next year. I'd be fine...The insults and everything is probably to ginger me..."

Watch the video below:

Mixed reactions trail the girl's video

Nuellah said:

"My love don't give up, try again.

"Your testimony will be massive."

NAGA said:

"My friend mom told him to pass her her phone, when he passed her the phone, she said so u can pass something & u couldn't pass your Jamb."

calvin said:

"Nawa oo JAMB is not the end of the world pls."

mimibella247 said:

"Nne m o in every experience there is a lesson to be learnt. Start now to burn your mid night candles for next year JAMB. Shock them with your result."

Mi_kun said:

"If na me,I no go even talk am say I get 79."

Boko CODm said:

"But wait oo 79?…. Them suppose seize this phone … start your preparation from today till next year April ."

Ibeañusi Akachukwu said:

"Just brace up, study harder next time, I've been in this shoes b4 but now I'm currently in school studying pharmacy, so just put yourself together it'll be fine."

JAMB candidate scores 116 in UTME

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a boy had scored 116 in the just-concluded UTME.

The boy's result trended on social media, and people wondered what caused him to perform below par. A copy of the result seen in a Facebook group showed that the boy scored 116 aggregate, a score many people consider too poor.

A breakdown of the UTME result showed that the candidate got only 17 marks in physics. He scored 28 in chemistry and recorded 31 marks in biology and 40 in the use of English.

