A young Nigerian lady has given social media users a peep into a daily occurrence in her marital life

According to her, she got married to a pastor's son and revealed that he preaches to her on a daily basis

She went on to record one of such moments and caused a stir online with a video of him preaching at home

In a viral video, a Nigerian lady, identified as Divine Oluebube, revealed how her husband preaches to her at home everyday.

Divine said her husband is a pastor's son and went on to share a video of one of such moments.

She said she listens to his preachings.

In the clip, Divine opened her eyes wide and made funny facial expressions while her husband preached in the background.

The man could be heard talking about the significance of Jesus' death on the cross. According to the lady, she listens to him all the time.

Her video has elicited mixed reactions on TikTok.

People shared their thoughts on the pastor's action

DBC said:

"You must hear word."

Babylove said:

"This your nod and mmm off me.

"That's awesome."

Onyi Priscy said:

"Lol tell him that the crucifix always saves us in danger, I'm a living testimony.

"Thank u."

Chiamaka said:

"I no fit marry pastor.

"They go preach for me for church, my papa house and now husband house too."

SO_FIA_NA said:

"That's great and amazing."

Hardeshewah whiz said:

"Na similar situation we dey."

Lady shares how pastor turned her to 'Mummy GO' during marriage

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who said yes to a pastor shared how she got married without makeup.

In a TikTok video, the lady via her handle @nonyespeakslife, began by showcasing how she looked on a good day.

The pretty lady had makeup on and long human hair as she smiled into the camera. The scene was followed by a clip of her in a wedding dress without makeup as she ascended a flight of stairs and joined her pastor husband for photos.

According to Nonye, she never believed she would get married without makeup or wear a semi-revealing dress for her wedding, but they both happened.

