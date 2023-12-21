Big Brother Naija Level Up star Phyna cried out to Nigerians as she updated them on the rented wig saga between her and a hair vendor

Recall that Phyna faced backlash from a hair vendor who accused her of refusing to return a wig she rented for an event

The reality TV star revealed that she has been summoned by the Nigerian police regarding the entire incident

Big Brother Naija' Level Up' winner Ijeoma Otabor, popularly known as Phyna, has prompted the Nigerian police for reportedly not returning a wig she rented recently.

Legit.ng previously reported that a hair vendor publicly shamed the reality TV star for refusing to return a wig she rented for an event.

In the latest report, the Level Up star said that the hair vendor called the cops on her and left a note at her house since she wasn't around when they came.

Phyna said her younger sister, who stayed at home, told her about their visit and the letter they left behind, which requested that she go to the Ogudu police station.

Netizens react to BBNaija Phyna's police update

@Sire__Gift:

"This Phyna babe just dey anyhow. Nawa."

@funfitlife_:

"Too much drama because of wig."

@EbisikeIj:

"Wow, e don reach like this."

@Ada__Arinze:

"My best decision this year was to stop supporting this woman. See wetin I for dey defend."

@disuabiodun1:

"you are just a bittered and frustrated soul. You don't like someone and you are always on her case to post rubbish about her. You should be ashamed of yourself."

@Chukwuemena1:

"I think she really borrowed the wig though, the hair vendor won’t go this far if she wasn’t certain of it."

