Sweet videos from Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi's white wedding have emerged on social media

A clip showed the moment the lovebirds exchanged wedding rings in the presence of their family and friends

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye who is Kunle Remi's best man, was also seen in a black suit

Nollywood actor Kunle Remi and his wife Tiwi have continued to warm hearts with videos from their weddings.

On Friday, January 19, the couple made headlines over videos from their traditional wedding, which saw billionaire Femi Otedola and DJ Cuppy's mum in attendance.

Kunle Remi and wife before the altar at a church. Credit: @bellanaijaweddings

Videos from Kunle Remi and wife's white wedding

On Saturday, January 20, the lovebirds made their way to the altar for the final leg of their grand wedding.

In the first videos from the white wedding, which emerged online, Tiwi could be seen putting a ring on her husband’s finger.

Another video showed Bimbo Ademoye on best man duties while actor Etim Effiong was spotted beside her.

Watch video of Kunle Remi's wife putting a ring on his finger below:

Watch another video from the white wedding

People gush over videos from Kunle Remi's white wedding

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, see them below:

owoyemizainab:

"You guys didn’t inform us we mount our ground today .yesterday was so sweet."

meet__lizzy:

"Aswr , I thought It was her before oooo."

oluwatosin_grace:

"Kunle should keep pressing our neck. I'm all here for it."

jessiekayskiddies:

"Are we not in trouble laidsis. So cute. Happy Married life to them."

tolaintegratedspa:

"Give me handkerchief it's another marathon kiss."

shalewamakinde:

"That KR reaction be like I don win jackpot."

joceyson:

"Her simplicity needs to be study. Beautiful Bride."

sandra__odia:

"All the remaining singles. Hope y'all are still breathing sha."

Kunle Remi and his wife look dapper

Kunle Remi rocked a stylish brown agbada which spoke class and elegance.

The actor matched his outfit with a brown cap which was made from his agbada, shoes that matched perfectly.

The videos of the couple's outfits left many netizens gushing.

Source: Legit.ng