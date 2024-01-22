Up-and-coming gospel artist Ebuka Songs left fans and netizens in their feelings following the band new car he bought for his parent

It was revealed that this would be the first automobile the musician's parents had ever owned in their lifetime

The viral clip captured Ebuka's parents being overwhelmed with disbelief as they witnessed the unveiling of the vehicle adorned with ribbons

Upcoming Nigerian gospel artist Ebuka Emmanuel Hillary, popularly known as Ebuka Songs, spurs tears of joy as he gifts his parents a brand new car.

The lyrical evangelist put up a dramatic display through the people he sent to deliver the enormous package.

Ebuka Songs buys parents their first car. Credit: @ebukasongs

In the video, Ebuka's parents couldn't believe their eyes when they saw the ride decorated with fancy ribbons being parked outside their house.

The same shock was visible among family members who were present, as one of them fainted on the scene.

The information gathered revealed that this was the couple's first car; they had never owned one.

See the video below

Netizens join to celebrate Ebuka Songs parents

pitakwa1:

"Things I love to see. Hard man don finally shed tears."

_johnnydinero:

"I will not cry, I will not crying, I’m not crying, this is beautiful."

shalom_chinwe:

"I can’t even understand why there is tears in my eyes but this is really beautiful."

obaksolo:

"EBUKA MAY GOD BLESS YOU MORE & MORE."

rubyclassy:

"God will do it for everyone watching this."

tetsomai:

"Why am I crying so much. May God Bless You Endlessly."

oluchip247:

"Chai... The Father's Tears Got me Tearing too. Big Congratulations to Ur Family More Blessings."

dannys_chops:

"Make una no give daddy heart attack before the surprise na. Congratulations."

mrssky4:

"Must you give person BP before una gift person ok oo congratulations papa ebuka."

dorisjosephmusic:

"This is so beautiful!! Congratulations Daddy and Mummy."

