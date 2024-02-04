A Nigerian lady has narrated how a herbal doctor dealt with her for refusing to pay his N50,000 balance

The lady had visited the herbal doctor seeking a solution to her condition after suffering from a painful stroke

However, the herbal doctor had no other choice than to inflict her with pain after she refused to pay his fees

A Nigerian corps member, Pinky Peky, has narrated her heartbreak ordeal in the hands of an herbal doctor who treated her.

The lady who suffered from a stroke had visited the home of the doctor seeking a solution to her problem.

Lady narrates how herbal doctor dealt with her Photo credit: @gossipmillnaija/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

Lady regrets visiting herbal doctor for help

After treating her, she was meant to pay him a balance of N50,000, but she didn't clear her debt.

On a particular day, she went to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) office to collect her posting letter and mistakenly hit her leg on a stone.

She thought it was just normal and the pain would go away, but days later, she visited a bank, and the pain resurfaced.

The pain got worse to the extent that she couldn't work properly and had to be assisted by people.

As the pain continued getting more intense, she decided to return to the herbal doctor for help, and he confessed that he caused the pain because she refused to pay his balance.

While sharing her painful story, the corps member advised netizens to stop visiting herbal doctors for help.

The lady narrated:

"This was 15th December 2023. I went to collect my posting letter. While I was going there I hit my leg against a stone and I felt it was normal. Though the pain was intense as at when I hit it and I cried.

"Later I went to the bank to collect my ATM to the account NYSC open for me and I started feeling pain in my right leg. That's when stroke happened to me. Before I knew it it was getting worse to the extent I could not stand. They had to help me to the car. The woman said maybe I dislocated an ankle.

"So I headed to the bone doctor that was taking care of me during the stroke period when it was very intense. I got here and you will not believe it. The man said he sent the leg pain through the stone that I hit my leg on so I can pay him his remaining N50,000.

"Guy! I was shocked but I was still pained because I was the one that didn't pay him his remaining money but guys this happens for real."

Reactions as lady shares her experience with herbal doctor

Social media users stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the video.

Bigmanwife said:

"Avoid herbal treatment?Or avoid trying to outsmart people you owe. Anini."

Engrchima said:

"Many brains are sincerely empty, I thought she was gonna say "so please guys learnt to always honour an agreement" rather I heard avoid everything herbal treatment, can you imagine?"

Africanflamingo_ reacted:

"Those people no get conscience o! They love their money than that treatment they administer."

Bella reacted:

"You wan rip native doctor, you get mind o."

Mhidarl_ said:

"AVOID OWING PEOPLE, onigbese! Which nonsense moral lesson you dey give us so. If na me, I for don slice am."

Chefsimbiat added:

"Why would they treat you and you won’t pay the complete fee? You all and trying to outsmart people after rendering you a service."

Inno_chriz added:

"Avoid herbal treatment abi stop owing people money. You ain't the only one with problem that needs money to be resolved, the person or persons you are owing also need money to resolve his/her problems."

Watch the video below:

Lady inflicted with charms after visiting village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady caused a stir on social media as she showcased the six pins removed from different parts of her body.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, reposted by @lindaikejiblogofficial on Instagram, the lady claimed that the pins were removed from her mammary glands, legs, eyes and abdomen by a native doctor. According to her, it was not a surprise as it was not the first time such a thing would happen to her.

She narrated that in her village, there is a charm people do that leaves others sick without them knowing it. She said it involves the use of pins. In the video, she took a bike to the native doctor's place, where she was stripped naked while the pin-removal exercise was done.

Source: Legit.ng