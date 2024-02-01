A lady is happy that she has got double job offers, and she now has to choose which one she wants to accept

The lady said she got a job in Italy and Belgium, and she came online to share her testimony to encourage her followers

The video she shared has now received more than 10,000 comments and 423k likes after it went viral

A lady has shared the testimony of how she got two job offers, one in Belgium and the other in Italy.

In video she posted on TikTok, the lady, @tinoe_23, said she was singing 'Man of Galilee,' a popular song by Judykay and she got a miracle.

The lady also quoted 1 Corrinthians chapter one verse nine which says:

"That is what the Scriptures mean when they say, “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him."

She said:

"I was singing this song prophetically since morning and I just got two job offers now. Italy and Belgium."

Her testimony resonated with a lot of TikTok users, many of whom took to the comment section also shared what God has done for them.

Reactions as lady gets two jobs in Italy and Belgium

@Charles commented:

"I watched this video last night and in the morning I received email for the job interview."

@Princess Vicky said:

"I just liked this video not long and a gift from nowhere came to me now."

@Blessing Osinachi said:

"I was singing the song repeatedly on Tuesday. Broke me that was not expecting money from anywhere or anyone but God did it. I need another money lord Jesus."

@kurhulapeaceeagle commented:

"I came a cross this video yesterday and today this morning I received an email for a job interview."

