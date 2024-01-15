A lady has gotten a beautiful replica of a dress she ordered from a fashion designer which got the commendation of some persons

The one hand blue dress which flowed to the ground was the ordered design while the recreation was the green dress

Netizens could not get enough of the dresses as they compared which was more beautiful and spoke about the tightness of the delivered one

A lady ordered a beautiful dress with lovely designs and got almost the same replica except for the colour and a few other observations by netizens.

In a case of what I ordered verses what I got, the fashion designer nailed the style but it seemed tight on one hand of the dress.

The one hand blue dress, which flowed to the ground, had silver embellishments on the original, and it was combined with a beautiful hand bag and lovely shoes.

On the other hand, the delivered dress also looked good on the lady as she complemented it with earrings and a bracelet.

Netizens react to both outfits

Several people have reacted to the dresses. See their comments below:

@_jennas_empire_:

"The designer tried, but the plain material is different . The first one looks like mikado or scuba, but she used silk."

@lee_designs_it:

"The first lady had more space for her arm to breathe in the gown than the second but the designer tried."

@lateecargo:

"The style is nothing special, so the designer tried... Just that the cape is too tight."

@florishacademy:

"It was just the choice of fabric that fvck the designer up she tried, and maybe u no pay well so as to get d exact fabric used for the inspiration."

@pro.tech_solutions:

"It's the same but the hand seems to be too tight and not comfortable."

@sharen.soj:

"How much did you pay first. But she tried though."

@ambition_007_:

"Slight miss."

@bellevousmakeovers:

"The designer tried but the arm part ma leku."

@owanbevibez:

"Cute ."

