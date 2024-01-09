A fashion house, Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, held the graduation ceremony for 20 of its outgoing students with the theme 'Unleash'

The students expressed excitement as they showcased different outfits that they made for their graduation ceremony

The CEO of the fashion academy, Oluwayemisi Rhoda Agbeyo, said the academy was intentional about making entrepreneurship work because of Nigeria's situation

A Lagos-based fashion house, Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, recently released its latest graduates following a colourful graduation ceremony themed 'Unleash'.

The event had the graduates showcasing different beautiful outfits they had been taught throughout their stay in the academy.

Graduates of Rhoda Michael Fashion Institute showcase their works. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

From jackets to ankara, satin wear; and palazzo outfits, the graduating students shone like a thousand stars. They also made shirts with different inscriptions, which looked cool on them.

See a video of the graduating students showcasing their designs below:

Rhoda Michael Fashion Institute graduates 20 students

Over 20 students from the fashion company graduated after they underwent months of training. According to the fashion institute, it focuses on building fashionpreneurs interested in fashion design as a form of business.

Speaking at the event, the chief executive officer of the fashion institute, Oluwayemisi Rhoda Agbeyo, said

“This year, we were very intentional about making entrepreneurship work because of the country's situation. Therefore, we groomed all our students to become competent employees, turned them into budding entrepreneurs, and then registered their various businesses."

She noted that she ensures she mentors all her students even after graduation. The event was a memorable one for the attendees.

Among the fresh designers unleashed into the market during the event were Bifinix by Igwemadu Ngozi, Dee-Nma Atelier by Obasi Goodness, O2dee Apparel by Oladosu Olatundun, Fatimah Smart by Smart Ali Fatimah, Terdi James by Obianihu Amos and others.

See another video of the graduating students below:

15-year-old boy graduates from Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute, showcases designs

Legit.ng earlier reported that fashion designer Rhoda Michaels chose a unique way to celebrate graduating students of her fashion institute by organising a fashion show.

Among the participants was a 15-year-old boy. The show allows them to display their talents and skills garnered while learning from her.

Fifty-two graduating students of the fashion institute hit the runways with models displaying their handiwork.

Young school girl transforms wrappers to gowns, wows netizens

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young schoolgirl wowed social media users after displaying great creativity by turning wrappers into different gowns.

In a viral video, the girl was seen helping some girls in her age grade to create different styles with wrappers and belts.

She was cheered on by those around her, and people on social media reacted, and some gave her advice on her career choice.

Source: Legit.ng