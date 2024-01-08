A Nigerian lady who is proud of her culture went viral because of the way she dressed for her MSc graduation ceremony

The lady named Tobi George-Oyediran bagged a masters degree from the University of Nottingham, the United Kingdom

In a short chat with Legit.ng, Tobi noted that she has always loved mathematics right from her secondary school days

A masters degree holder has opened up about her love for the Yoruba way of dressing.

On her graduation day, Tobi George-Oyediran dressed in a beautiful Yoruba traditional attire as she attended the ceremony.

Tobi bagged a masters degree from a UK university. Photo credit: TikTok/@thetobigeorge.

Source: TikTok

Tobi bagged a masters degree from the University of Nottingham, UK. In a chat with Legit.ng, Tobi said:

"I'm Tobi, a Mathematician working in Finance as a Quant. I'm also a social content creator. My educational journey spans a first degree in Mathematics from Babcock University, I worked in Tech for 2 years and moved to the UK in 2022 to pursue a Master in Financial Mathematics from the University of Nottingham. I graduated in December 2023."

On how she came to love mathematics to the extent of pursuing a masters degree in it, Tobi said she had always liked the subject right from her secondary school days.

Her words:

"I joined my Secondary school's Math Club when I was in SSS3. That was 8 years ago so I've had a long relationship with Mathematics. Of course, as you'd imagine, it came with challenges but it was not too much for me to handle. I love Maths."

Tobi's Yoruba attire impresses social media users

Because of the way she was dressed on the day of her graduation, Tob attracted social media attention.

She described her love for the Yoruba native attire she wore:

"I grew up wearing the Yoruba traditional outfits a lot. On my Instagram page, more than 70% of the outfits there are Ankara. I just love it. Aso Oke is the ceremonial native attire of the Yorubas. I intended to wear it for my first graduation, but I had a Zoom graduation because of Covid so my second graduation was a great opportunity. I loved it and people loved it too."

