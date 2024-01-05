A young school girl has impressed netizens with her creative skills as she transformed wrappers to gowns

She used some pupils around her to display her talent as she made different styles for them, and checked how well it placed on them

Many persons have praised the creative ingenuity of the girl whom they foresee will become a stylist when she grows up

A young school girl has wowed some social media users after she displayed a great level of creativity by turning wrappers to different kinds of gowns.

In a video, the girl was seen helping some girls in her age grade in her school to create different styles with wrappers. She was cheered by those around her and people on social media.

Netizens react to the creative act of the school girl

Several persons have commented on the girl's skill. Some of them are below:

@_ayoniologe:

"The way she looked at them when she is done, that’s the confidence of I know what I’m doing and I’m proud of it."

@odibeze_d:

"That’s a stylist right there but her parents will force her to go study accounting."

@wigsplanet:

"That's a million dollar God given talent right there. I pray God guides and preserves her. May her talent bring her before kings and nobles, amen."

@maarupha_:

"Nothing wey anybody fit tell me . She is born to be a fashion designer or a fashion stylist. Pure talent."

@gentleknight_underwears:

"The look on her face when her models begin to walk....priceless."

@artistrybynick_:

"Did you see how she was checking how perfect it was by smoothing some part out, you could tell she would go places with the designing job."

@beescakes__:

"The confidence and satisfaction on her face after she was done… She’s so good. I love it."

