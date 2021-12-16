Fashion designer Rhoda Michaels chose a unique way to celebrate graduating students of her fashion institute by organising a fashion show that allows them to showcase talents and skills garnered while learning from her.

On Saturday, December 11, in Lagos, 52 graduating students of the fashion institute hit the runways with models displaying their handiwork; among them was a 15-year-old boy.

From bridal fashion to children, casual wear, red carpet dresses, and men's fashion were displayed by models during the show.

Exquisite Afrocentric designs made from locally sourced fabrics on the runway at Rhoda Michaels Fashion Show. Photo: Tobi Oke photography

The fashion show was held to help the students launch their brands, logos, showcase the practical aspect of what they've learned, away from the theoretical tagged Identity.

Legit.ng head of entertainment desk spoke with the CEO, Rhoda Michaels, and she noted that not everyone that comes to the institute gets to this platform of partaking in fashion shows. She said that it is a process.

Models showcasing designs from students of Rhoda Michaels Fashion Institute. Photo: Tobi Oke Photography

"It's one thing to come into the institute, it's a different thing to be certified."

Asked how long it takes to be certified by her fashion institute? The beautiful designer explained that there is no stipulated period. Instead, everything depends on your assimilation rate. She cited an example of a young boy among the 52 graduating students. She said:

"The irony of it is there's a boy who is 15 years old. He finished from secondary school, wrote WAEC SSCE, got his result and enrolled with us three weeks ago and he is graduating today. he is among those showcasing their designs on the runway."

Rhoda Michaels, award recipient, female anchor at the fashion show and award night. Photo: Tobi Oke Photography

Surprised at the short time, he spent acquiring tailoring skills, Legit.ng asked if the boy had previous experience in sewing before enrolling in the institute? The proprietress said no.

"He came in with zero experience."

Countering the general belief that tailoring/fashion designing is meant for school dropouts. Michaels noted that:

"Fashion is science; it's math. So, for example, at Rhoda Michaels, you can't be here if you do not know mathematics. We do a lot of pattern drafting, which looks like technical drawing; if you are not intelligent, you can't cope. But one thing again is, anybody can learn. So what we do is take our students from the beginning on the rudiments, from identifying vertical, horizontal lines to converting inches to centimetres and vice versa, if you are willing to learn.

The head designer reiterated that the assimilation rate differs and the time of graduation.

Skit maker Kie Kie and Rhoda Michaels during the fashion show. Photo: Tobi Oke

"For the 15-year-old, he learnt in three weeks, for others three months, six months and even one and half years depending on assimilation rate. Some people come in and don't know what they want. But if you do, between three weeks and 18 months, you are good to hit the labour market."

Where does she see the Nigerian fashion industry in 3 years, Daniels who is very proud of the successes Nigerian designers are making abroad shared that:

"The Nigerian fashion industry has evolved tremendously. Gone were the days when you saw older designers, but you see young designers everywhere right now. So I see us competing heavily on the global scene."

Summary of the school reason she started a fashion school.

"The school started with me not finding good hands to do my work. I used to be a designer, so I trained people to work for me. But when I started, I enrolled in business schools to get the business knowledge of what I'm doing—teaching young fashion entrepreneurs to create wealth, the business part of fashion."

Nigerians do a lot of bespoke fashion, so designers are always in jobs. Nigerians love unique designs, and if you are good, they keep coming back. Nigerian women are the most fashionable in the world, Abraham concludes.

Notable Nollywood actors Yinka Quadri, Muka Ray Eyiwunmi and Wale Sanusi added some spice to the event with their presence.

Source: Legit