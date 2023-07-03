A group of asoebi ladies left many fashion lovers impressed with their choices of ensembles

The ladies, all dressed in blue gowns, posed for the camera as they each showed off their ensembles

Many fashion lovers who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Asoebi ladies often add colour, fun and liveliness to any owambe function. Their cheerful camaraderie expressed through their uniform ensembles often has a way of making an event memorable.

A group of asoebi ladies recently left social media users impressed with their outfit choices at a wedding event.

The asoebi ladies showed off their styles Credit: Kupa Matondo

Source: Instagram

A video posted by TikToker @kupamatondo showed how the beautiful owambe-ready babes dressed for the occasion.

With each taking their turns in front of the camera, the ladies looked stunning in their blue dresses which reflected their personal sense of style.

Check out the video below:

Social media users share thoughts on video of asoebi ladies

utcheya:

"All beautiful and very decent but NONE for me."

el_bethhairline:

"They are all beautiful but I like 5 more."

jenniferlami:

"You can tell it’s abroad sewing, all the styles are minimal."

evablazzn:

"Modesty and decency . Less is always more."

simply.gladness:

"Love that the styles are decent respective to their bodies."

olori_nini:

"E come be like say na only one tailor sew all all beautiful but none for me."

