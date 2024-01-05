A Nigerian nurse recently got married and she adorned a lovely white dress and a red traditional attire for the occasion

She announced that her white custom dress cost N300k while her traditional outfit cost N695k, and it got netizens talking

Some persons doubted the cost of the dress and suggested lower prices for them, others also assumed she got the materials abroad

A Nigerian nurse identified as Mj recently tied the nuptial knot with the love of her life and she decided to show off the beautiful dresses she wore on her special day.

For her traditional marriage ceremony, she wore a red lace attire with gold designs, which cost her N695k. The outfit was combined with a gold necklace, a gold purse, and a red 'gele', which looked gorgeous on her. She wore her white dress for her civil wedding, which she said cost her N300k.

She posted a video of herself on her lovely outfit with the caption:

"I paid 350,000 naira for this custom civil dress. What do you think?"

Check out nurse Mj in her civil and traditional attire in the video below:

Reactions trail Nurse Mj's wedding outfits

Several persons have reacted to the nurse's outfits. Legit.ng has compiled some reactions below:

@moncheriegold:

"It's your big day, the main focus should be to look beautiful. You nailed it. Every Other thing is secondary. As long as one can afford it. I was so happy when I saw this trad outfit. You didn't disappoint us, premium or nothing."

@100PercentOil:

@caramelee13:

"It's not worth it. Material spent in making this dress is not up to 100k, except if the material was specially imported."

@NnajiEsther17:

"Wow! This is beautiful. You come gather. I intend sowing my wedding gown. So, I have started following her, she doesn't have enough media though."

@Rolikeyz:

"This is fire. The fabric, style, jewellries, and body are on point. You ate. Absolutely no crumbs."

@IzzyCartel:

"Wow expensive."

Nurse Mj announces marriage plans

On November 12, 2023, the beautiful nurse announced her plan to get married to her partner. She posted pictures of her engagement ring, her partner, and a handwritten love note with the caption:

"I said yes to forever with my first and only love Eze'm. After 3 years of LDR! The one who knows the worth finally put an ownership tag on it!!! From the moment I set my eyes on you, I knew it was you! It had to be you! God told me it was you! & you stayed! Thanks for holding us down! Distance couldn’t bother us! Tribe or language couldn’t separate us! I’m so in love with all of you!!!"

See photos of her engagement in the slides below:

