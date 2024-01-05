Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels loves to show off her family and talks about how her sons are a blessing to her

She posted lovely pictures of herself and her sons wearing white shirts and blue jeans trousers which got the attention of her fans

Her fans also guessed her Igbo name as she suggested, while some simply commended her beautiful look

Famous Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has made a name for herself in the industry. She started out as a child actress and has blossomed in her career as an adult. Some of the movies she has featured in are 'Love Upon Love', 'City Girl', 'Love and Bruises', among others.

She is married to a popular business mogul and politician Prince Ned Nwoko and their union is blessed with two boys - Munir and Khalifa. Often, she flaunts her family to the admiration of her fans.

Regina Daniels and her sons look good in matching outfits. Source: @regina.daniels/Instagram

Source: Instagram

On Instagram, she posted pictures of herself and her young sons wearing matching outfits of white shirts and blue jeans. She captioned the photos:

"The best version of me is being a mother. Cheers to an amazing 2024. @princekhalifa.nwoko @princemunirnwoko. Who can guess my Igbo name? Family and friends stay out. lol."

See photos of her outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Regina Daniels' beautiful pictures

Some of the fans of the beautiful actress commented on her look. See some of them below:

@officialonyinyeokafor:

"Being a mother is the most sweetest thing in this life."

@treasure7080:

"Her excellency Regina Chiamaka Daniels Nwoko, happy new year ma."

@singhninofficial:

"So cute."

@wigsportal

"The first slide is the most beautiful pic for the day. I love it."

@_chi.omma:

"Nneamaka. Beautiful mummy."

@mandy__chuks:

"Being a mother and an Odogwu wifey purrr."

@royal_keo:

"My prayer is that you shall live to see these children grow strong and become greater. You are a good mother even the blind can see it."

@theunusual_jaypee:

"It's Nneamaka Ned Nwoko, my regards to your two soldiers in the house. You are really really a strong woman @regina.daniels."

Regina Daniels reveals she is in her fine girl era

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the beautiful actress said she was in her fine girl era while she posted beautiful pictures of herself.

She wore a red sleeveless top and blue jeans as she showed her curves to her fans who complimented her look.

The actress proved that she is not allowing the fact that she is a mother of two boys to distract her from having her baby girl look.

Source: Legit.ng