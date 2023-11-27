Popular actress Regina Daniels loves to show off her sons, and recent photos on her page got her fans gushing over them

The mum of two enjoyed a nice Sunday of playing sports with her boys, and she shared moments online

While some netizens shared opinions about her son, others complemented the actress' beauty

Actress Regina Daniels loves to share bonding and memorable moments with her sons, Munir and Khalifa.

In a recent post on her page, the billionaire wife, who shared unknown truths about her marriage, had a lovely Sunday with her boys.

In the photos, the actress dressed in an orange two-piece sports gear like her sons and posed in her garage with expensive cars, with one customised for her.

In one of the photos, she held her younger son, Khalifa and a tennis bat as they sat by the courtside.

Munir and Khalifa made funny faces as they posed in the different slides with their mum.

Recall that the actress threw a lavish joint birthday party for her sons in June.

Regina's caption read:

"Sunday with my boys."

See the post below:

Netizens gush over Regina and her sons

Legit.ng captured some reactions; read some of them below:

nanapreshbeauties:

"Khalifa is growing so fast."

akhigbe_b:

"Awww, they’re have grown too fast."

ceo_elevated:

"No DNA required."

prettydiamond2016:

"Ned junior and Regina junior."

dian698893:

"There getting so big wow."

freeman_nat:

"These days, some girls who mock this girl are searching for someone who is even older than her husband."

emmaculate559:

"Na only you I fit collect advice and listen to it in this life."

goddess_of_cruise:

"You & your oga don resemble finish o. Wow!"

chi_chi_zzzz:

"Second slide, see little Khalifa looking big brother like what’s the attitude for."

